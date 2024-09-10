Heidi Klum's Iconic Worm Halloween Costume Is Horrifyingly Realistic

The AGT Judge's 2022 Halloween costume is both weird and amazing at the same time.

You gotta hand it to Heidi Klum: She's never afraid to push the envelope with her Halloween costumes.

Over the years, the America's Got Talent Judge has gone above and beyond during Halloween. Her previous costumes have run the gamut from whimsical and jaw-dropping to downright horrifying and nightmare-inducing. Today, we're revisiting one that falls in that last category: from 2022, when Klum dressed up as a horrifyingly realistic worm.

The world was stunned, to say the least, over Klum's impressive commitment to wearing one of the most out-of-this-world costumes anyone's ever seen. According to Variety, the worm outfit took two years to make. The costume was stunningly life-like and enormous, and fans couldn't help but be wowed by the attention to detail.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

In a social media post ahead of the big costume unveiling, Klum told fans she had something special in store for them.

"This is going to be the craziest one yet," she said in an Instagram video featuring her getting into makeup. "I mean, this makes me so happy, you don't even know! Look at this thing! I love it! I might shed a little tear now! That is amazing!"

Will Klum top this costume in 2024? Place your bets now.

The AGT Season 19 Live Semifinals are here

Solange Kardinaly performs onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After some of the most unforgettable Live Quarterfinals performances in AGT history, the stage has been set for the Live Semifinals airing Wednesday night, September 11. (Note the day is shifting because of the presidential debate.)

Judges Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell (and the show's millions of viewers) have their work cut out for them in these final weeks.

"Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same," Klum told Access Hollywood in mid-April 2022 about her experience as an AGT Judge. "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the Judges and Host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."