The America's Got Talent judge got low (literally, on the ground) with some truly creative choices.

Heidi Klum Showed Off Her Moves in This Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon

America's Got Talent, but Heidi Klum's got moves.

The AGT Judge danced up a storm on The Tonight Show in a dance battle against Jimmy Fallon during a June 2017 appearance. But don't expect to see Klum break out her "Electric Slide" or "Macarena," because as Tonight Show's signature dance battles with celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and the kids from Stranger Things have shown, these aren't your usual dance floor challenges.

Heidi Klum wows in a wacky dance battle against Jimmy Fallon

In the clip, Fallon and Klum stand by the dance move generator as different dances flash on the screen. When Klum hits the generator button, she lands on her first instruction.

Taking her place at the Tonight Show stage, Klum acts like she's spinning a hula hoop around her waist. Flinging her hair in her face as she throws her head and hips from side to side, it's as if she's possessed by the music of The Roots. If you have seen any of Klum's Halloween costumes, you know she really commits to a bit.

Heidi Klum during "Dance Battle" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

It was Fallon's turn next, tasked with the challenge of moving like a "fork in the garbage disposal." The Tonight Show Host starts out miming someone trying to cautiously retrieve a fork out of the garbage disposal. He creatively ends the dance as the fork, spinning around with his tine arms up in the air.

The dance moves get sillier as the battle heats up, with Klum throwing imaginary bowling bowls with superhuman speed, and Fallon playing a mom awkwardly trying to dance to some hip-hop.

Jimmy Fallon and Heidi Klum on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

For the grand finale, the dance duo join forces to portray eggs and bacon. Fallon begins the dance as someone cracking eggs, but Klum lays down on the ground pretending to be the breakfast staples sizzling in the pan. Her mind.

Fallon lays down next to Klum on the floor, following her lead to play a piece of frying food. The dance-off ends without a clear winner being crowned, but judging from the audience's reaction, we think Klum got the Golden Buzzer for this battle.

Watch Heidi Klum and Jimmy Fallon work it out on the Studio 6B stage above.