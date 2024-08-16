Celebrate the Queen of Pop's birthday with a classic Tonight Show dance-off that had Madonna showing Fallon how to properly stretch his hamstring.

Madonna's Dance Battle with Jimmy Fallon Had the Icon Critiquing His "Grandpa Moves"

You might be asking, "Where's the Party?" when it's August 16, because it's basically a national holiday — for it is Madonna's birthday.

Before you start the "Celebration" by pressing play on The Immaculate Collection, honor the Queen of Pop by watching one of her iconic appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Whether it's recreating her "Bitch, I'm Madonna" music video, playing her classic track, "Music," with some Classroom Instruments, or riding Jimmy Fallon, Madonna always lights up the stage when she is on The Tonight Show — literally, in the case of her June 2019 Neon Dance Battle against Fallon.

Madonna shows Jimmy Fallon how to stretch his hamstrings in their Neon Dance Battle

Suited up for their dance-off, Madonna and Fallon wear sunglasses and matching black jumpsuits with strips of neon light all over them.

"The Roots are gonna play us a beat, and Madonna and I will take turns showing off our best dance moves," Fallon explained to the audience.

Since Madonna is well, Madonna, he let her go first. With the studio lights were turned off, the "Hung Up" singer transformed into a red neon stick figure as she put the crowd in a Tron trance with her electric footwork.

"Why am I even trying?!" Fallon said after she finished. Once the lights were dimmed again, Fallon's suit lit up in blue, and he resorted to classic moves like the Running Man with some booty shakes. Madonna deemed these "his grandpa moves" once his solo show was over.

"I think I pulled something," a winded Fallon admitted.

The dancing duo each took another turn before joining forces to get into the neon groove together.

"I hope you stretched out your hamstring," Madonna told Fallon. "Come over here. It requires looseness," she said, getting low to show him the proper form as he joined in.

While no official winner was announced, when you're competing in a dance battle against Madonna, the competition is kind of over before it's begun.

Even though their Neon Dance Battle was over, their dance floor confessions continued later in Madonna's Tonight Show visit, when she taught Fallon and the audience the "cha cha cha" moves from "Medellín," the lead single off of her 2019 album, Madame X.

Madonna Gets Flustered Remembering Jimmy Introducing Her to President Obama

Fallon was living his best Blond Ambition Tour life — and as for Madonna, this clip just further proves that she's always "causing a commotion" whenever she's on The Tonight Show.