Sofia & Heidi Have Girls' Night with Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman

Girls' night is in full effect for your favorite America's Got Talent Judges!

In an August 28 Instagram post, Sofia Vergara revealed how she spent her evening: Enjoying dinner with her friends, including AGT bestie Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell's fiancée, Lauren Silverman!

"Finally back together! 50 different subjects in 2 hrs🤣🤣🤣🤣. Luv u beautiful friends. #laurensilverman @heidiklum @officialterriseymour,” Vergara captioned.

The friends look utterly happy as they relax while enjoying some post-dinner coffee and desserts — and it looks to us that there's still plenty of wine left in their glasses, too!

All four women look especially stunning in this photo, which was most likely taken after a long night of Vergara and Klum judging the AGT live quarterfinals. And while the adorable kinship between Vergara and Klum is well-documented, fans will be happy to know that Silverman and (as well as Howie Mandel's wife, Terry) have been part of the pair's "girly nights" for years now!

The AGT judges have a special bond

The close friendship between the four women isn't anything new — they've been close for years. Speaking on the AGT Season 18 red carpet, Klum revealed to NBC Insider how it feels hanging out with the three ladies.

"We feel very Sex and the City when the four of us go out," Klum explained. "When we all hang out together, we're kind of gossiping, talking about relationships. I mean, girly stuff, and it's just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we're all kind of in the same age group… it's nice to exchange."

Some combination of the four can always be found spending time together, whether enjoying lavish dinners or spending some quality time at the pool (sometimes even with their significant others in tow).

Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13; Heidi Klum appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2"; Lauren Silverman attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Of course, while it's always a party — and a gossip sesh — whenever the four ladies spend time together, the bond between Vergara and Klum is genuinely at a point that all friends should strive to reach!

"When Sofia goes into the restaurant, it's on another level," Klum told ET in 2023 before turning to Vergara. "Remember when the guys walked into each other and all the trays, everything literally, all the food fell on the floor?"

"It was not only me walking, you were behind me," Vergara quipped.