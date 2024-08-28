Reid Wilson Sings "Almost Is Never Enough" by Ariana Grande | Quarterfinals | AGT 2024 | NBC

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Find spoilers below about the week's results following America's Vote.

The Results of America's Vote in AGT Quarterfinals Round 3 — and Who Was Eliminated

As the America's Got Talent Quarterfinal rounds blaze on, the remaining Acts are delivering a tour-de-force of entertainment in hopes of stealing America's heart and securing coveted votes.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The third round of Quarterfinals continued to up the ante as the talented lineup fought for a place in the Semifinal, hoping to get one step closer to claiming the season victory. AGT fans are encouraged to vote for the most show stopping Acts from each round, allowing Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell to let the fans take the wheel as they keep their eyes peeled for Finals-worthy Live Golden Buzzer recipients.

RELATED: Dee Dee Simon Was So Overcome While Singing "Lose Control" She Kicked Off Her Heels

Check out this week's AGT results to see who is advancing to the Semifinal.

Who won America's Vote during Round 3 of AGT 19 Quarterfinals? The third round of Quarterfinals featured 11 dynamite Acts, and in the end, four of the showstoppers will continue in the competition. It was a tough call, but toward the end of the August 28 Live Results episode, Terry Crews revealed that aerial artist Kelsey Jane, stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi, and singer Reid Wilson secured America's Vote following the third round of AGT Quarterfinals. Aside from the voted Acts, powerhouse singer Dee Dee Simon scored the Live Golden Buzzer from Klum after she kicked off her heels and knocked the Judges socks off with her dynamite rendition of "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims. The four Acts will progress to the Semifinal round, airing Tuesday, September 10, on NBC.

Kelsey Jane, Learnmore Jonasi, and Reid Wilson on the America's Got Talent stage. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who was eliminated and sent home during the third round of AGT Quarterfinals? Curious about who was eliminated and sent home during the third round of Quarterfinals? The following Acts did not earn enough votes to advance to the AGT Season 19 Semifinal: Jelly Boy the Clown Journey Maya Neelakantan Menudo Sabrina Sam Huang The Reklaws

When is the next episode of AGT? The fourth and final Live Quarterfinal round will air next Tuesday, September 3, at 8/7c. The Live Results show will air the following day, Wednesday, September 4, at 8/7c. RELATED: The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, August 27 Live Quarterfinals and Results: Every Tuesday and Wednesday, August 13 - September 3 Live Semifinal and Results: Tuesday, September 10, and Wednesday, September 11 Final Round and Finale Results: Tuesday, September 17, and Tuesday, September 24

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell in America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How does AGT Season 19 work? The Live AGT Quarterfinals feature four weeks of showstopping entertainment as 11 Acts take the stage each week to stake their claim to the crown and become one of the top 3 voted Acts. Season 19's Quarterfinals also features four Live Show Golden Buzzers, granting each Judge the opportunity to advance their cherished Act straight to the Finals each week. Viewers determine the remaining Semi-finals slots by voting each week. RELATED: The Beautiful Reason Howie Mandel Keeps Doing AGT During the Live Semifinal round, 12 Acts will compete for six possible Fan Votes, allowing them to advance to the Final with the Live Show Golden Buzzer winners and into the Top 10. The Top 10 will then compete for the honor of becoming the Season 19 champion and the winner of the $1 million prize in the extended two-week Finale.

Watch America's Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.