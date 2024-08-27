The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, August 27

AGT fans will get another taste of these amazing Acts performing in week 3 of the Live Quarterfinals of Season 19.

It may be hard to believe but America’s Got Talent Season 19 is in the back half of its Live Quarterfinal performances. With only a handful of spots up for grabs and the new Live Golden Buzzer in the mix, the talent roster is once again stacked for round three.

NBC is the place to be on Tuesday nights as another crop of 11 performers will take the stage live and give it their all, somehow upping their game from the incredible Auditions of 2024, for a chance at the $1 million cash prize and all the fame and glory that goes along with an AGT win.

Everyone will compete for America’s Vote as well as a single Live Golden Buzzer given by one of the Judges. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell will once again be on hand to share their thoughts on how each performer did and one of them will be given the power to send their favorite through to the Finals of Season 19.

However, the other three spots in the Semifinal will once again be left up to the American voting public. So, that means you won’t want to miss a second of Tuesday’s 11 Acts so that your voting fingers can be well informed. But who will be vying for your coveted vote this week? Fear not, we have the full list of all the performers in Week 3 of the Live Quarterfinals below.

Dee Dee Simon

Dee Dee Simon appears on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 3. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

There have been a lot of incredible singers taking the AGT stage in Season 19 and Dee Dee Simon was no different. With a stunning cover of Jennifer Holiday’s "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going,” this prison nurse showed that she’s packing an incredible voice.

Jelly Boy the Clown

Jelly Boy the Clown appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Sideshow

This isn’t your ordinary clown show. Jelly Boy the Clown even won over Simon Cowell, who notoriously dislikes clowns, thanks to his impressive and hilarious Act. He wasn’t just out there doing regular clown jokes, but instead performing jaw-dropping and very dangerous stunts designed to keep you on the edge of your seat while smiling.

Journey

Journeyy performs during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

As the Judges keep saying, Season 19 is the season of cool, talented kids. 9-year-old Journeyy is no exception. This youngster took the stage armed only with a piano and a voice beyond his years and left the room speechless with his original song “Paradise.”

Kelsey Jane

Kelsey Jane appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobat

This 33-year-old acrobat took up aerialist performing as a hobby on the side while working as a dentist. However, she is hoping to hang up her lab coat for the lights of the stage and is going to use her incredible high-flying acrobatic moves to do it.

Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Jonasi appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

This Terry Crews superfan came a long way to not only perform on AGT but meet his hero. He got more than his wish with a Golden Buzzer pressed for him by the host himself. Now, he’s going to try to make Crews proud with yet another standup set he hopes is good enough to win him $1 million.

Maya Neelakantan

Maya Neelakantan on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

When Maya Neelakantan took the stage, no one was expecting this quiet 10-year-old girl to absolutely shred Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” on the guitar. However, that’s the magic of AGT, talent is never quite what it seems and never usually comes in the package you’re expecting.

Menudo

Menudo appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing Group

This group of young boys is trying to be the next Menudo after their previous namesake made a big name for themselves in the world of show business. They took the stage in their Audition was a little rocky, but thanks to some direction from Simon Cowell, they made a splash that earned them a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Reid Wilson

Reid Wilson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 6 "Auditions 6". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Singer

This youngster comes from a family where talent seems to run rampant. When he was ready to come into his own on the AGT stage with a cover of Lesley Gore’s classic, “You Don’t Own Me,” he earned himself a Golden Buzzer.

Sabrina

Sabrina appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

Act: Dance Group

This perfectly in-sync dance group had moves like nothing that’s taken the AGT stage before. With a mix of powerful and athletic moves and very dramatic and showy music choices, they came off as a well-oiled machine of talent and everyone is ready to see what this Japanese group does next.

Sam Huang

Sam Huang appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

There have been a lot of magicians on the show over the years, but few have the presence and showmanship of Sam Huang. Specializing in close-up, finger magic, he was able to get right up to the Judge’s table and wow them with his impressive illusions. No one knows what he’s got in store for the live crowd but it’s sure to be amazing.

The Reklaws

The Reklaws appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singers

This brother and sister duo charmed the entire crowd and the Judges with their very powerful performance during the Audition phase. Now that they’ve been given a chance to see what else they can do, they’re poised to up the stakes for themselves once again with a new song.

