Dee Dee Simon Was So Overcome While Singing "Lose Control" She Kicked Off Her Heels

Another night of America’s Got Talent Quarterfinals performances can only mean one thing — another Live Golden Buzzer to reward a great talent and tug at viewer’s heartstrings.

This week the power was in Heidi Klum’s hands and she saw a lot of stellar Acts pass through the stage without pressing that Golden Buzzer. It wasn’t until she saw singer Dee Dee Simon take the stage that the longtime Judge said her stomach started talking to her, prompting her to smash that button and make the current prison nurse and future superstar’s dream come true.

What song did Dee Dee Simon sing? Dee Dee took the stage and immediately launched into a powerhouse rendition of Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.”

The song was powerful and gave her a chance to show off her booming and hype-worthy voice to not just the AGT crowd but the entire world. As if the song choice wasn’t enough to prove she’s got what it takes to be crowned an AGT Golden Buzzer recipient, she managed to find vocal runs within the song that were worthy of a contestant on The Voice.

Dee Dee Simon kicked off her shoes

Terry Crews and Dee Dee SImon appear on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 13.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of Dee Dee's Act was about halfway through when she started to really feel the music and the crowd watched her do something interesting. The performer kicked off her high heels so she could get a little more agile on stage while she felt the music flow through her. The entire performance then kicked into high gear. The move was reminiscent of what she did during her Audition for the show when she also decided it was time to lose the heels and do everything she could to feel like she was back in her kitchen performing for her son, husband and mother (who were all in attendance to cheer her on live).

What did the Judges say about Dee Dee Simon?

Terry Crews, Dee Dee SImon, and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 13.

Howie Mandel kicked things off (literally) by taking off his shoes and using them to clap in solidarity with the performer.

“There are no words,” he declared. “You knocked your shoes off, you knocked my shoes off!”

Simon Cowell went next, noting how much he loves it when someone who isn’t a full-time performer gets to come on the AGT stage and show the world what they can do.

“There was no holding you back,” he explained. “There was no fear and you were like, ‘You know what? This is who I am. This is my talent.’ And you just went for it.”

Sofia Vergara agreed calling Dee Dee “a real person living her dream!”

However, it was Klum who put the cherry on top of this performance to remember. She noted how much she loved Dee Dee’s presence on stage before complimenting her golden outfit.

“But I feel like something is missing,” she said with a coy smile. “Like a sparkly belt, a sparkly ring, sparkly gold… My stomach is talking to me.”

With that, Klum smacked her Golden Buzzer sending Dee Dee Simon past America’s Vote and securing her a spot in the Finals. How will she do at the last stage of the competition? Fans will simply have to keep tuning in to find out.

