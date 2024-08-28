Sofia Vergara Cuddled Her Chihuahua Amore in a Cozy Blanket at the AGT Judge Desk

Reid Wilson Sings "Almost Is Never Enough" by Ariana Grande | Quarterfinals | AGT 2024 | NBC

Vergara and Heidi Klum hung out with her adorable pup hours before AGT Quarterfinals filming.

It's happened before, and it's happened again: Sofia Vergara's adorable chihuahua, Amore, stole the show on the set of America's Got Talent!

You know, it's quite difficult to steer attention away from Vergara and her AGT bestie, Heidi Klum, but the little pup pulled off the impossible in a too-cute selfie video shared on Instagram by Vergara on August 27. Sitting in the empty Pasadena Civic Auditorium before filming, the two friends posed with Vergara's pet, who was wrapped in a blanket and sporting a big red bow.

"@heidiklum ❤️," Vergara simply captioned.

Of course, the two lovely Judges took center stage in the latter part of the "before-and-after" video. In an instant, viewers were transported to a same-but-different scene: The ladies were decked out in their AGT best with screaming fans behind them as the latest live quarterfinal episode was clearly ready to begin!

What a difference a few minutes makes, huh? One moment, you're cuddling with your pet chihuahua; the next, you're surrounded by hundreds of people ready to witness some genuinely unbelievable Acts!

Fans can't get enough of Amore. The chihuahua has made cameos behind the scenes before, most memorably being sweetly hand-delivered to Vergara, who was all too happy to hold her puppy in her arms on the AGT set.

The bond between Vergara and Klum is something that grew out of their working relationship as Judges on the show — and we must admit, the pair has #friendshipgoals that most friends can only dream about, including accidentally "twinning" on occasion.

Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"We're always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don't, it just happens. We're like, connected, we're like twins. We try to have fun together," Vergara said in comments to ET in 2023.

The America's Got Talent Live Quarterfinals have arrived

The AGT Live Quarterfinals are still going strong, and unsurprisingly, there's a certain excitement in the air as some of the most incredible Acts in the world are vying for the right to win Season 19.

(In case anyone needs a refresher on how the Live Quarterfinals and Semifinals work — including how to vote for your favorite Acts — don't worry: We've got you covered.)

