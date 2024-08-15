Sofía Vergara's Puppy Amore Met AGT's Hurricane, & Their Size Difference Is Wild

The tiniest chihuahua met the most talented canine in the America's Got Talent universe.

Best friends come in all shapes and sizes. America's Got Talent Judge Sofía Vergara's tiny chihuahua puppy Amore just met AGT winner Adrian Stoica's trick-loving dog Hurricane backstage, and the pair posing together is cuter than cute. Check it out, below.

Amore and Hurricane are an adorable odd couple

"Amore making friends backstage ❤️✨⭐️," Vergara captioned a pic of the canines together. In the picture, Hurricane wears a pink ribbon around her neck and poses sweetly for another camera, while Amore, in a black and white scarf, looks to Hurricane for clues on how to behave.

Stoica, too, posted pictures from the meet-up, writing on Instagram, "📸 Hurricane and Amore posing session in the @agt backstage 🥰🐾 This lil girl is such a #cutipie and she really speaks Italian! So this is me among 3 divas 🤩🤩🤩."

Amore Vergara is a true Hollywood dog

Amore can charm anyone he meets, including fellow Judge Simon Cowell. In March, the longtime AGT star confessed that Vergara's pup had officially stolen his heart, writing, "I've just fallen in love," alongside a photo of the two of them.

His mommy often takes him along on her showbiz adventures, like secretly replacing all the "bad" coffee at craft services with something the Colombian native likes better, or judging AGT; Amore was recently hand-delivered for Vergara at the table.

He also enjoys perks like the occasional Chanel accessory:

Everyone loves Border Collie Hurricane

By far one of the most lovable America's Got Talent champions, Hurricane (and her trainer, Adrian Stoica) is a true star, and has a super fan in Cowell's son Eric. "He's just obsessed with this dog. And even during the Auditions, he met her and Adrian, and he's a great guy, and she is just adorable. And I was watching [Eric] as the results came in, and he was just like, jumping in the air. He was so excited," Cowell revealed to Access Hollywood.

