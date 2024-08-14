The chihuahua made an appearance with Vergara during Season 19's first Live Quarterfinals round.

Sofia Vergara's Puppy, Amore, Was Hand-Delivered to Her at the AGT Judge Desk (VIDEO)

The Live Quarterfinals are underway on America's Got Talent, and Judges are going out of their way to calm their nerves between some of the wildest and most unbelievable Acts viewers have ever seen this year.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Sofia Vergara recently discovered that the best way to relax before those larger-than-life moments is by cuddling up with her adorable puppy, Amore, even if that means her pup is delivered to her on set! In an Instagram video shared on August 13, Vergara peeled back the curtain ahead of the Quarterfinals round with first-person-POV footage of her dog being hand-delivered to her at the AGT Judge desk!

The star's caption was sweet and simple: "Amore."

Little Amore has surprisingly struck up a friendship with one of Vergara's fellow Judges, too: Simon Cowell! Back in March, the longtime AGT star confessed that Vergara's pup had officially stolen his heart.

"I've just fallen in love," he captioned alongside a photo of the two of them.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Gives AGT's First Live Golden Buzzer to These "Ambitious" Acrobats

Vergara adopted Amore earlier this year, and the chihuahua helped her recover from a debilitating knee injury that sidelined the Modern Family alum for weeks. Thankfully, Vergara is all healed up and ready for AGT's live quarterfinals!

The America's Got Talent Season 19 Live Quarterfinals have finally arrived

Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 8 "Auditions 8". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Live Shows of AGT carries a certain aura of excitement and unpredictability that makes each episode can't-miss television, and viewers are thrilled that the Live Quarterfinals are finally here. For the next few weeks, Tuesday and Wednesday nights on NBC will feature some of the most jaw-dropping performances of the series to-date.

(In case anyone needs a refresher on how the Live Quarterfinals and Semifinals work — including how to vote for your favorite Acts — don't worry: We've got you covered.)

Who knows, maybe viewers will catch a glimpse of tiny Amore taking in the excitement of the AGT Live Quarterfinals from the front row during a future episode — fully being cuddled by Vergara, of course.