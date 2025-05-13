Why Sofia Vergara Asks Her 33-Year-Old Son to Order Her Food Deliveries

Manolo really goes above and beyond for his AGT Judge alum mama!

During her May 12 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, longtime America's Got Talent Judge Sofia Vergara made a surprising confession: She asks her 33-year-old son, Manolo, to order her food deliveries for her. But the star's reasoning behind this quirky decision makes all the sense in the world. (Watch her full Tonight Show appearance in the video above.)

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Vergara about rumors that she asks Manolo to order food for her on apps, she didn't mince her words. As it turns out, Vergara is a little intimidated by the delivery apps these days.

"I'm not very good with technology," she admitted after hilariously explaining that Manolo wants to "kill [her] sometimes" because her food cravings will come at inopportune times — like when Manolo is "in Europe or, like, in a nightclub."

Vergara revealed that when her hunger pangs start hitting, she calls Manolo and says things like, "Manolo, I want an empanada." Honestly, iconic.

RELATED: Sofía Vergara Fell Over When Chef Boy Bonez Popped His Eyes Out of His Head (VIDEO)

"That's so funny, I've never heard of someone doing that," Fallon said. "What a great son."

Vergara obviously agreed. "He's amazing," she said proudly.

RELATED: Sofia Vergara Had the Best Reaction to Losing the Golden Globe to Jodie Foster

Allergies and travel made Vergara's 2025 Mother's Day less than ideal. (She did have lunch with Manolo the Saturday before, though!) Here's hoping she had her pet chihuahua, Amore, with her on her flight. The two are nearly inseparable these days, with Amore accompanying the star wherever she goes. And yes, the little pup is also a frequent flier.

Sofia Vergara and her chihuahua, Amore, go everywhere together

Sofia Vergara appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a November 25 Instagram post, Vergara shared two photos of herself and Amore living the good life in their plane seat en route to an unknown destination, marking the little one's first-ever plane ride.

“Amore’s 1st vacay🌴❤️ #casachipichipi🐚🦀,” Vergara captioned. (Judging by the palm tree, shell, and crab emojis, we're fairly certain Vergara and Amore were headed somewhere warm.)

Ever since Amore helped nurse Vergara back to health while recovering from her 2024 knee surgery, they've been joined at the hip. Amore's even been known to stop by the AGT set occasionally.

Speaking of: AGT Season 20 premieres Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC. All episodes will stream next day on Peacock. Get excited!