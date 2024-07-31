Revisiting Grace VanderWaal’s Emotional Golden Buzzer Moment: “The Next Taylor Swift”

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

After Howie Mandel pressed the Golden Buzzer, Simon Cowell called Grace VanderWaal "the next Taylor Swift."

Just before appearing on stage for the first time on America’s Got Talent in 2016, singer-songwriter Grace WanderWaal gave a very quick preview of her audition.

“I’m doing my own song tonight, because I really think that it shows who I am,” said the then-12-year-old Grace, who was born in Kansas and lived in New York at the time. “I hope. I hope it does.”

Long story short, it did.

Grace’s remarkable performance earned her a prediction as being “the next Taylor Swift.” It also set her on a confetti-covered path to success. She became AGT’s $1 million champion in Season 11.

Grace VanderWaal’s First AGT Audition

“Miracles can happen, so possibly,” Grace told Judge Simon Cowell when he asked her if she believed she could win.

When Simon inquired about the song she’d be doing, she said, “It’s about me.” Then she added that most of her school friends “don’t really know I sing.”

Her pals and anybody who was watching AGT were introduced to her distinct voice and evocative songwriting style.

Accompanying herself on ukulele, Grace wowed from the jump of “I Don’t Know My Name,” a frank, open-hearted song about figuring out who you are.

“I don’t know my name. I don’t play by the rules of the game,” Grace sang. “So you say I’m just trying, just trying.”

What did the Judges s ay?

When the cheering subsided and standing audience members took their seats, Grace prepared to hear what the four Judges thought about her audition.

Howie Mandel couldn’t wait to share his thoughts.

“This is a show about surprises,” he said. “You used the word miracle, and I think you are a living, beautiful, walking miracle.”

“You’re original,” Howie continued, as he alluded to the lyrics of her song. “People not knowing your name is so right and so wrong, because I think the world is gonna know your name. I think right now they’re gonna know your name.”

That’s when he pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Grace directly to live shows. Howie raced up to hug Grace, who was weeping tears of joy. “You are amazing," he told her.

Simon shared that Grace’s talent for finding songwriting inspiration in her own life reminded him of a pop superstar. “Grace, you know what I predict for you,” he said. “I think you are the next Taylor Swift.”

“What a great girl. What a great personality,” Simon said to his fellow Judges.

“Wow,” said Heidi Klum. “That is a big wow.”

“She is special,” said Mel B.

“Do you think you’ve got a star now?,” Howie asked Simon.

“I 100 percent think we’ve got a star,” said Simon, who added that he was “annoyed” that he didn’t get to press the Golden Buzzer.

Since leaping into the spotlight on America’s Got Talent, Grace has gone on to record albums and launched her acting career in Stargirl. She plays a pop star in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

