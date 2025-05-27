How Many Golden Buzzers Does Each Judge Get on AGT This Summer? (DETAILS)

It's one of the most coveted honors of America's Got Talent — but how many are up for grabs for Season 20?

One of the most dramatic and exciting moments on America's Got Talent is when a Judge chooses to press the Golden Buzzer. Gold confetti rains from the ceiling, the audience roars, and the Act on stage is usually overcome with emotion.

If you weren't aware, typically an Act needs a minimum of three out of the four Judges to say "yes" in order to go from the Audition to the Live Shows, and even then it's not a guarantee, with Judge deliberations ultimately finalize the lineup.

But if a Judge is so impressed that they choose to press the Golden Buzzer, which was first introduced in Season 10, then that Act is headed straight to the Live Shows. The number of Golden Buzzer presses available to each Judge each season has changed over the years, with AGT Host Terry Crews even getting in on the action.

Here's where things stand for 2025:

Each Judge gets two Golden Buzzers for AGT 20

For the second year in a row, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Mel B. will each be allowed to press the Golden Buzzer twice during the 2025 Auditions, and finally, so will Crews! This is the first year when the Host has two Golden Buzzers of his own, bringing the total up to 10.

Sainted on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Episode 104. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Speaking to NBC Insider about her two Golden Buzzers from the season, Mel B. said she knew "instantly" when an Act deserved one. "Both my golden buzzers, I knew. And I'm like, 'Nobody on the desk knows that I'm gonna buzz?' I even went to everybody else to see what they thought. I played it well, because I was like, 'Yessss, it's mine!'" she said.

"The first time I did a Golden Buzzer was my first day at work on AGT. And so it was amazing. And it's an amazing feeling to you have a connection with this person," reflected Vergara. Mandel teased that he used one of his Golden Buzzers on an Act that hooked him 30 seconds in, saying, "this is my favorite Act, I think my favorite Act of the season so far, my favorite Act of all time."

Now that, we cannot wait to see.

