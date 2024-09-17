The AGT Judge is the Queen of Halloween, and we're counting down to her big costume reveal.

Heidi Klum Just Gave a Big Look at Her 2024 Halloween Costume — and We're Stumped

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means one thing: All eyes will be on Heidi Klum!

For decades, the America's Got Talent Judge, supermodel, and overall fantastic mother of four has been the center of Hollywood each Halloween thanks to her absolutely unforgettable costumes. She doesn't take a year off — and each holiday, Klum challenges herself to clear the already-high bar she's set for herself!

Judging by an eyebrow-raising Instagram video she shared on September 16, Klum's 2024 costume will be another stunner — but we can't figure out what she's planning for the life of us! See for yourself: Can you figure out what her costume will be this year? We're officially stumped.

"Halloween fitting and measurements 🎃👻💀😛🥰 with @prorenfx," Klum captioned.

Klum's 2024 costume could be literally anything, after all, she's known to push the envelope and dress up as anything from ultra-sexy to ultra-horrifying. (We still can't shake the hilariously grotesque image of her dressed as a worm in 2022!)

The longtime AGT Judge did leave a possible clue in her Instagram post, though. She tagged a Hollywood prosthetics studio specializing in facial and body transformations, so we're prepared to not even recognize Klum.

Heidi Klum has been pulling out all the stops for Halloween for years

Fans admire, or at least are partially obsessed with, Klum's dedication to the annual spooky holiday. But what drives the star to go to the lengths she does each year? Well, in a Halloween-themed interview with PEOPLE in 2023, Klum explained her thought process behind his instantly iconic — and often downright bizarre — costumes.

"I always try to find things that people naturally wouldn't do," Klum said. "Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn't seen."

Ultimately, Klum has one mission every year:

"My goal is to not let any of my Halloween fans down," she confessed.

Heidi Klum dresses as a Peacock and attends Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party presented by Patron El Alto at Marquee on October 31, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Something tells us her 2024 costume will be one nobody ever forgets! But before she unveils her costume this Halloween, she still has a very important job: Judge the AGT Season 19 Finale!

The Season 19 Finale is a two-week event, with the Top 10 finalists taking the stage on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c to pour everything they've got into a captivating last performance in hopes of claiming the $1 million prize. After a special Countdown to the Finale hour at 8/7c, the results will be read live on September 24 during a two-hour event beginning at 9/8c.