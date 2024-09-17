AGT's Finale to Star Simone Biles, Michael Bublé, Magic Mike Live, and More (DETAILS)

The Competition Is Electric On AGT | In Partnership with Kia

The Season 19 Finale of America's Got Talent is here, and it's set to be a spectacular two weeks of exciting Acts and guest appearances.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Six Semifinalists will join the four Live Golden Buzzer winners in the final round of the competition, where Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell provide their final notes before relinquishing the power to the fans in America's Vote for the winner. The stakes are sky high as the two-week finale kicks off on September 17, when the 10 finalists will stake their claim to the coveted $1 million grand prize before the winner is announced the following week.

In honor of the exciting winner's announcement on September 24, the AGT finalists will be joined by a star-studded lineup of guest performances who are bound to dazzle and delight. Check out all of the guest performers making their way to the AGT stage in honor of the exciting Season 19 Finale, below.

What guest stars will perform during the AGT Season 19 Finale? Who's ready for a Finale event unlike any other? AGT's Season 19 Finale Results Show on September 24 will boast a spectacular lineup of guest stars that are bound to have viewers on the edge of their seats. From Olympic gold medalists to AGT fan favorites, see everyone below. Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour

Michael Bublé, Season 16 Coach of The Voice

Season 16 Coach of The Voice Neal Schon and members of Journey

Steve Aoki

Gabriel Iglesias

Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live

Andra Day

Detroit Youth Choir, AGT Season 14 and All-Stars

Simone Biles attends the Kate Spade New York 3rd Annual Global Summit on Women's Mental Health on September 5, 2024 in New York City; Detroit Youth Choir performs during America's Got Talent: All-Stars "Final Performances" Season 1 Episode 7; Michael Bublé for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Trae Patton/NBC; Art Streiber/NBC

What to know about the AGT Season 19 Finale

AGT's Season 19 Finale is a two-week event, with the 10 finalists taking the stage on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c to pour everything they've got into a captivating last performance in hopes of claiming the $1 million.

After a special Countdown to the Finale hour at 8/7c, the results will be read live on September 24 during a two-hour event beginning at 9/8c. This is when we'll enjoy the jaw-dropping guest performers.

Who are the finalists for AGT Season 19? The ten finalists performing in the finale are a diverse lineup of performers from all walks of life, and all are determined to become AGT's next champion. From dedicated entertainers to mind-blowing singers balancing day jobs, this season has brought together some of the best of the best, all vying to steal America's hearts, score votes, and claim the $1 million prize. The Season 19 AGT finalists include: AIRFOOTWORKS (Dance group)

(Dance group) Brent Street (Dance group)

(Dance group) Dee Dee Simon (Singer)

(Singer) Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Acrobatics)

(Acrobatics) Learnmore Jonasi (Comedian)

(Comedian) Richard Goodall (Singer)

(Singer) Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act)

(Dog act) Sebastián & Sonia (Aerial Act)

(Aerial Act) Sky Elements (Drone Act)

(Drone Act) Solange Kardinaly (Quick Change Act)

Have an Act that you really want to win? Don't forget to vote for the Season 19 champion on NBC.com/AGTVote or via the AGT App available through Google Play and the App Store.