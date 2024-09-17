The 10 Acts Performing on AGT's Finals on September 17

America's Got Talent's top 10 of Season 19 are here. Who will ultimately take home the gold?

The time has come for the top 10 remaining Acts on America’s Got Talent Season 19 to give it their all one last time for a shot at the big win of 2024. On September 17, the Finalists will get to perform one last time live for America.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The six Semifinalists will join the four recipients of the Live Golden Buzzers in the final round of the competition where Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell will give them all their final critiques before ultimately putting it in the hands of America’s Vote. So, needless to say, the stakes have never been higher for any of the Acts in their entire lives and they’re going to have to put any nerves aside and perform the most show-stopping, eye-catching Act of their careers.

RELATED: Solange Leaves Sofia Vergara Speechless After “Murder on the Dance Floor” Quick-Change

America will have a full week to vote before the results are read next week live on September 24. So whoever if you want your favorite to go through and win it all, now is the time to get those voting fingers ready.

Curious if your favorite will be performing or simply want a refresher on who is currently in contention for the big win after the Semifinal results show last week? Well, as always, we’ve got you covered. Below is the full list of the top 10 performers who will take the stage on September 17 for a Finalist performance.

Sebastian and Sonia

Sebastián & Sonia onstage during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This aerialist duo fought through a lot to get where they are. Namely, Sonia getting injured, forcing Sebastian to perform in the Quarterfinals by himself. Luckily, Cowell was so inspired by their determination he sent them through with his one and only Live Golden Buzzer.

AIRFOOTWORKS

Terry Crews and Airfootworks on stage during America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Guided by previous AGT winner, Kenichi Ebina, this dance group is performing moves unlike anything anyone has ever seen before. Standing on the shoulders of a giant will do that for you. After getting a coveted Live Golden Buzzer, they’re going to perform a third and final time to show the world they’ve got what it takes to be an AGT winner just like their mentor.

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

The Hakuna Matata Acrobats on America's Got Talent "Quarterfinals" Episode 1909. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara was impressed by how far this group of acrobats came after their somewhat rocky audition. After performing a balancing Act that rivals anything previously seen on the AGT stage, she smashed her Live Golden Buzzer for them in the hopes that they’ll be able to prove once again in a third performance that they deserve to be here.

DeeDee Simon

By day she’s a nurse at a prison, but when she takes the AGT Stage she’s one of the best singers the competition has seen to date. While she’s not alone in the Finals as a solo singer, it’s hard to beat her stage presence. After getting a Live Golden Buzzer following two stellar performances, fans are eagerly awaiting what she’ll do next.

Brent Street

Brent Street performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This dance group took the stage with the element of surprise in their first audition but has since crafted some of the best group dance performances ever to be on AGT, something Howie Mandel always likes to note he loves. With just a week to prepare something show-stopping, can they truly top themselves yet again?

Learnmore Jonasi

Learnmore Jonasi performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

If you ask him, this Terry Crews superfan won the show the moment he got to meet his comedy idol. Add to that he earned Crews’ single Golden Buzzer of the season and you’ve got a story for the ages. However, Learnmore Jonasi is hoping to perform one more standup set that will earn him the big win on AGT, something standups almost never get to say.

Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This shy janitor has come a long way. He went from singing by himself in the halls of his school to taking the biggest stage of them all and showing the world the incredible voice he was hiding. Now he’s within spitting distance of his own Las Vegas stage show and a win on America’s Got Talent.

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Roni Sagi & Rhythm perform during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

If last season’s winner is any indication, America loves dog and human dance duos. Roni and Rhythm have trained hard for this moment and hope to join their friends Adrian Stoica and Hurricane as back-to-back winners of AGT.

Sky Elements

Terry Crews and sly Elements onstage during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After a particularly heartfelt performance in the Semifinals, no one is surprised to see this Act that is very unique to the AGT Stage (not literally since their showcase is in the night sky above Pasadena) may go all the way. Sky Element’s drone shows are like nothing AGT fans have seen before and their uniqueness and execution may be just the thing to take them all the way.

Solange Kardinaly

Solange Kardinaly performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

This quick-change magician loves sharing her brand of performance with the world. Not only does she custom make all her outfits (seven or eight of which usually appear on stage give or take) but she incorporates dance, close-up magic and some pretty toe-tapping songs to create a show you can’t take your eyes off of. She may be the best quick-change artist in the world, but does she have what it takes to be an AGT winner?

Tune in to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, September 17 for the Top 10 Finalist performances at 8/7c and catch up on past episodes on Peacock.