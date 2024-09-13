AGT's Brent Street Dance Impresses Again with "Stunning, Stunning, Stunning" Act

The Competition Is Electric On AGT | In Partnership with Kia

Judge Howie Mandel told Simon Cowell to "write a check for a million dollars right now" following the group's off-the-hook performance.

Australian dance troupe Brent Street Dance proved their worth with a glorious spectacle that had the Judges losing their minds and sent them heading into the America’s Got Talent Season 19 Finals.

Judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer previously sent the 31-person, Sydney-based group straight to the Semifinals. There, Brent Street Dance brought the hype with a heart-pumping routine, bringing what Judge Heidi Klum called some “epic, new choreography” to keep Audiences on their toes. It came time for them to raise the bar, especially following their surprising Audition and seamless, in-sync Live performance, and they did so with a whole lot of heart.

“I get excited when people care, and I can see how much this means to you,” said Judge Simon Cowell. “The Final would not be the Final without you.”

Here’s what went down.

What did Brent Street Dance do for the AGT Semifinals?

Except for the 17-year-old lead dancer, Zac, the young performers came to their Semifinal routine wearing red two-pieces and using cube-shaped props to showcase their star talent. For their foot-stomping song, they chose American rapper NF’s “The Search,” marking their second time dancing to the hip-hopper since using “Hope” in their AGT Audition.

There wasn’t a missed step among them, even when standing atop or jumping over the cubes. Looking on with awe, the Judges couldn't sit still in their seats as the dazzling display featured flashing lights and fog.

Zac, wearing white, utilized the singer’s lyrics in his dance moves:

It’s that time again, better grab your balloons and invite your friends. Seatbelts back on, yeah, strap ’em in. Look at me, everybody, I’m smilin’ big.

Judges and the crowds went wild, prompting Mandel — who’d graced the group with the Golden Buzzer earlier this season — to declare them the unofficial Season 19 winners.

“They should win!” Mandel screamed over the others to Cowell. “Write a check for a million dollars right now, Simon.”

What did the AGT Judges say about Brent Street Dance?

Brent Street performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cowell didn’t seem to hear his co-Judge’s demand but was flabbergasted when sitting back down to give his thoughts, calling Brent Street Dance “unbelievable” and “absolutely stunning, stunning, stunning.”

They were so good that Cowell compared them to AGT Season 17-winning dance group, The Mayyas. He applauded them for their creativity, skill, and originality and even apologized for not giving the new group due credit in the past.

Judge Klum said she “loved the way” Brent Street Dance kept “reinventing” their dances instead of repeating the same old, same old.

“It’s always special, it’s always memorable,” said Klum. “Well done, yet again.”

Where will Brent Street Dance go from here?

Brent Street Dance joins an exciting lineup of talent headed into the AGT Finals alongside dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, drone show pros Sky Elements, stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi, quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly, and janitor and singer Richard Goodall.

“It means the world to us,” Zac told AGT Host Terry Crews after learning they’d advanced to the Finals. “We are so grateful to be here.”

“I want to say congratulations,” Mandel told the group. “I want to say this is so deserving. I want to say I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do, and this is the season of dance, and you have brought it to our stage.”

Watch Brent Street Dance and the others when the AGT Season 19 Live Finals kick off on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8/7c. America will then have one week to vote for their favorite Act before the season winner is announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the same time.

Catch up on past episodes of America’s Got Talent on Peacock.