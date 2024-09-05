Brent Street Dance Group's Perfectly In-Sync Moves Will Leave You in Awe (WATCH)

America's Got Talent Season 19 Semifinalists Brent Street pulled out all the stops with their first Live performance.

The results are in, and the impressive dance group Brent Street is the final Act moving forward to the Semifinals of America’s Got Talent Season 19. The move isn’t surprising after they delivered a powerhouse performance, leaving the crowd in awe during the Live Quarterfinals .

After they utilized the element of surprise in their Audition by pretending to be just one person before shocking the crowd with their sheer numbers, they knew they had to up the ante even more now that the cat was out of the bag that the group runs 31 members deep. Fortunately, they’ve clearly got some of the best young dancers in the world and a creative choreographer. So, it's no surprise they were able to secure America's Vote.

If you missed Brent Street’s Quarterfinals performance, we’ve got a rundown:

Brent Street’s Live Performance on AGT

Brent Street and Terry Crews during America's Got Talent Season 19, Episode 16. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The dance group said it would utilize props, stage decks, and “big choreography” to make up for the fact that they no longer had the element of surprise on their side. The gambit worked for them as they took the stage with all 31 members on display moving perfectly in sync. Before long, they showed what they would be doing to set this dance apart from their Audition when they separated their small platform into multiple tables that scattered across the stage, adding depth and verticality to their showcase.

From there, they showed why people come from all over the globe for a chance to audition to be in Brent Street; some of the moves they performed and the perfect synchronization of dozens of people was unlike anything Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell had ever seen before.

Perhaps the coolest part of the dance was when they tipped all those platforms on their sides, creating a wall for roughly 30 team members to hide behind. They popped up again and again to perform with their heads and hands while a single standout member performed in front of the makeshift wall.

If the goal of America’s Got Talent is to find an Act worthy of headlining a Las Vegas show all their own, Brent Street proved they’ve got the talent and showmanship to make that a reality.

What did the Judges say about Brent Street?

Brent Street performs during America's Got Talent Season 19, Episode 15. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mandel was the first to speak, jumping up out of his chair with excitement at the spectacle he just witnessed. It didn’t take long before he urged Cowell, who was in charge of the Live Golden Buzzer that night, to hit it for the group. Klum agreed and similarly urged Cowell to give them the coveted Golden Buzzer, but he remained steadfast.

Vergara went next, saying: “You guys are definitely not a regular dance group. That was spectacular, it even felt like a little bit of danger, no? I loved the whole thing, the outfits, the music. I mean you guys are so many but so in sync!”

Finally, all eyes were on Simon at the end of the row as he explained why he wouldn’t be hitting the Golden Buzzer for them.

“The answer is no I’m not and I’ll tell you why,” he said, eliciting boos from the crowd. “I thought the second half was amazing. The first half, I don’t know, it felt too artsy and a little bit slow so…”

However, after that feedback, he showered the group with compliments.

“Having said that, I will say this: I think for you to come from Australia, you’ve come all this way, the average age of this group I think is 17 years old. You are very smart, very creative, and this is exactly what we’re looking for with a dance Act.”

He was right — because although Brent Street didn’t earn his Golden Buzzer, their performance earned them America’s Vote alongside Pranysqa Mishra and Solange Kardinaly in the fourth Quarterfinals round.

