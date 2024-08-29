Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Had the Audience in Tears at the AGT Quarterfinals (WATCH)

Lauren Daigle and Loren Allred Perform "Thank God I Do" and "You Say" | AGT 2024 | NBC

If you were in a crowded convention hall overflowing with thousands of people, Learnmore Jonasi is the person you’d pay attention to.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Jonasi has paid his dues, taking 14-hour bus trips each way to perform 5-minute sets. He traveled to Los Angeles to Audition in front of a massive audience for Season 19 of America’s Got Talent. His real journey started much earlier though, learning to speak English while listening to stand up albums with his grandpa and gaining inspiration from the career of AGT host Terry Crews.

That story came full circle when, after Jonasi’s audition set – telling jokes primarily about the differences between life in Zimbabwe and life in the United States – Crews leapt off the stage to deploy a Golden Buzzer, guaranteeing Jonasi’s spot in the Live Shows.

How did Learnmore Jonasi perform at the Live Quarterfinals?

Jonasi hit the stage like he always does: In a sharp pair of black pants and a black shirt, paired with a vibrant blazer.

His opening joke was one about getting a green card and immediately developing anxiety and a gluten allergy, ostensibly American qualities. He marveled at the wonder of chicken that is skinless, boneless, sliced, marinated, pre-cooked, and microwave ready. “How lazy are you?” Jonasi asked, before explaining that back home a chicken dinner is a four-day operation which begins with catching the chicken. “I can tell none of you have ever caught your own chicken.”

Jonasi brings a physicality to his performance that elevates his jokes, and he brings a unique perspective on modern American culture. One that is captured perfectly by a quip about social media from his audition set: “Where I come from, if you want to see someone’s photos, you have to go to their house first.”

What did the Judges have to say about Learnmore Jonasi’s Quarterfinals performance?

Jonasi received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience and universally positive comments from the Judges.

"You are a funny person. I love that your comedy is so joyful and relatable. And you are so beautiful to look at,” said Sofia Vergara. “I think people are going to love you tonight, because I loved you."

"I think you are honestly one of the best contestants, acts, human beings, whatever you want to call it, honestly this year,” Simon Cowell said. “There's something about you, when you perform, which is that we all feel that we really know you. That, I think, is your appeal. You're just a naturally funny person. I think what you're doing is unique, it's memorable, and I think you've got a real career."

"I agree. I don't know better than anybody, I know what I like, and I know what the world is loving. They are loving you,” said Howie Mandel “You are so likable, you are so physical. What people don't understand, to be able to come from a whole other culture and touch the funny bone of everybody in a totally different country of every age, is magic. You sir, are magic."

