Solange Leaves Sofia Vergara Speechless After “Murder on the Dance Floor” Quick-Change

America’s Got Talent’s Season 19 quick-change magician, Solange Kardinaly, did it again in the Semifinals and earned herself a coveted spot in this top 10 finalists. She is officially in arm's length of the $1 million grand prize.

During the results episode (which aired a day later than normal thanks to the Presidential Debate) Kardinaly learned that her closing Act the following night earned her enough votes from America to put her alongside Sebastian and Sonia, AIRFOOTWORKS, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, DeeDee Simon, Brent Street, Learnmore Jonasi, Richard Goodall, Roni Sagi & Rhythm, and Sky Elements in the top 10 of 2024.

If you missed her show-stopping performance or simply want to relive the highly entertaining quick-change Act that Kardinaly performed, don’t worry. You can relive the magic above and we’ve got a rundown on her performance below.

What song did Solange Kardinaly perform to in the Semifinals? Kardinaly always picks toe-tappers to set her quick-change magic to and her Semifinals performance was no exception. She opted for the highly popular and catchy “Murder on the Dance Floor” by Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Solange Kardinaly’s Semifinals performance on AGT

Solange Kardinaly performs during Season 19 Episode 17 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The quick-change artist took the stage in a bright blue outfit and noted beforehand that she was a little nervous. The sheer volume of the performances that AGT demands of its Acts means getting just a week to prepare and execute something special that other magicians typically get years to craft and perfect. However, once the music started, it was impossible to see those nerves as Solange broke into her professional magic Act.

She began by moving smoke sticks around on stage, obscuring her body just enough to pull off her first of roughly seven outfit changes. (Yes, we’re counting the time she made flowers appear out of nowhere on her dress as a full change because let’s see you do it!)

At times she used confetti, ribbons and flowers to cover her outfit for just a split second, which is all the time she needs to completely change her dress live on stage. She’s the definition of a “blink and you’ll miss it” performer. However, she utilized her time on stage to prove that she’s also a closeup magician in addition to crafting and performing her skilled quick-change outfits. She took time to make roses appear out of thin air and even got right up close to the Judges’ table to perform a little sleight of hand magic in between outfit changes.

All of it was an effort to prove that, if she gets her very own Las Vegas show, there’s a lot more she can do besides change her clothes faster than perhaps anyone else in the world. Not that doing that alone wouldn’t be impressive enough to earn her a potential win on America’s Got Talent.

What did the AGT Judges say about Solange Kardinaly?

Like always, Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell took their time after the performance to shower Kardinaly with praise.

Cowell kicked things off noting that this is going to be a “life-changing” year for her before getting the giggles at Mandel noting there’s no pun intended there.

Vergara was at a loss for anything new to say about how much she loves Kardinaly’s Act.

“I mean, what am I going to say? That was spectacular. You’re special. I can’t even imagine,” she said. “You were saying you didn’t have enough time. I couldn’t imagine if you had enough time. That was incredible! You’re amazing!”

Klum echoed those sentiments, saying: “I think you get more amazing every time we see you and you definitely deserve a spot in the big Finale next week.”

Mandel also agreed.

“It's amazing what goes into it. You only have one week, people prepare their whole lives to create. I have friends who are magicians they can’t just make stuff appear, they have to create it and you create all your own stuff,” he said. “You create the magic and I think there’s so much room for a female quick-change artist. As Simon said last week, I see you as a Vegas show, you can go all the way. I hope you do!”

