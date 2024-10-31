Peter Alexander Dancing & Shimmying His Hips as Mrs. Doubtfire Is Unforgettable (VIDEO)

Well hellooooooo! Peter Alexander just won Halloween with his Mrs. Doubtfire costume, and you've gotta see it to believe it.

While the entire cast of TODAY had amazing Halloween costumes, Alexander, the Saturday co-anchor and NBC News' chief White House Correspondent, took his a step further by busting out in all the dance moves from Robin Williams' beloved 1993 film, in which the late star played a divorced dad who dresses up as a British nanny to get more time with his kids. Check out Alexander-fire below.

Peter Alexander has Mrs. Doubtfire's moves down pat

Part of what made the late Robin Williams' performance in the family comedy so special was the way he physicalized the character. In the movie, he wears prosthetics and padding to transform from a fit man into an older woman, but when he's alone, he still dances with verve, especially in the famous "vacuum" scene, which Alexander recreated.

His colleague Laura Jarrett, dressed as Gabrielle Union's character from Bring It On, issued the challenge that "he better bring it," and bring it he did, swerving his hips in a large plaid skirt.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" even dispensed sage wisdom to "Ron Burgundy," AKA Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist dressed as the titular character from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

The theme of the costumes this year was VHS Rewind, and it was so fun to see the gang take on classic roles from their favorite 80s, 90s and 2000s movies. Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb chose Rose and Jack from Titanic, respectively, while Savannah Guthrie went as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Alexander and Jarrett's 2023 costumes were Blake and Gwen

Last year, Alexander and Jarrett dressed as The Voice power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and earned high marks from the real-life musicians.

"Hey there, Peter and Laura. That's pretty damn good, I gotta admit it. I mean, you're no Hoda [Kotb] playing Blake Shelton, but still pretty dang good. You guys did great. Sounded great, looked great. Happy Halloween," Shelton told them in a video message.

Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander appear as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the Tuesday, October 31, 2023 episode of The TODAY Show; Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear in the 'Happy Anywhere' music video. Photo: NBC/Youtube

Kotb dressed as Shelton all the way back in 2017, and even performed with the country star in matching outfits. The resemblance is eerily uncanny, probably because Kotb used colored contacts to give herself Shelton's blue eyes. It's really something.

Sadly, the real Robin Williams isn't around to approve of Alexander's costume, but we know he would have gotten a kick out of it.