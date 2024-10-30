Al Roker Completely Transformed for a Genius Charlie Brown Costume (PICS)

Kelly Clarkson & Jesse Eisenberg Hilariously Realize They Have The Same Energy

America's weatherman knocked his costume out of the park.

Halloween is right around the corner, and with all due respect to Heidi Klum, the America's Got Talent star isn't the only celeb who knows how to go all out for the spooky holiday.

Nearly 10 years ago, TODAY's Al Roker took part in a Peanuts transformation alongside his fellow co-hosts and co-stars — and he stole the show with an absolutely unforgettable Charlie Brown Halloween costume!

Roker rocked Charlie Brown's iconic mustard-yellow shirt, but it was the jaw-dropping attention to detail on his head that really impressed fans. Everything from Charlie Brown's ears to the trademark curly Q hair was entirely on display. While the entire cast of TODAY had some impressive Peanuts transformations of their own, nobody could hold a candle (or a football) to Roker's Charlie Brown.

Technically, America's weatherman put his own spin on the costume — he wasn't Charlie Brown at all.

"I'm actually Charlie James Brown!" he hilariously declared.

Al Roker attends NBC's "Today": Spooktacular Costume Party at Rockefeller Plaza on October 30, 2015 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

However, longtime fans know Halloween 2015 wasn't Roker's first go-round in the Peanuts universe. In July 2015, Roker received a little preview of what to expect for his Halloween costume when he was digitally recreated as a 3D model of a Peanuts character live on TODAY. Suffice it to say, he was thrilled with the results (and yes, that's the understatement of the century).

"This is a dream come true!" Al yelled with a huge smile as he saw his Peanuts-ified likeness on the screen. "I'm done! I'm a Peanut! This is fantastic."

Little did he know that just a few months later, he'd be transformed into a real-life Charlie Brown before America's eyes!

Willie Geist, Carson Daly, Al Roker, Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Tamron Hall, and Natalie Morales attend NBC's "Today": Spooktacular Costume Party at Rockefeller Plaza on October 30, 2015 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Al Roker recently had a special visitor during TODAY

Everyone knows that even Roker's Peanuts fandom is no match for the love he has for his adorable granddaughter, Sky — and the one-year-old recently made her official on-camera TODAY debut alongside her grandpa!

"Did you know it's Bring Your Granddaughter and Daughter To Work Day? Oh. It's not? Never mind," Roker captioned on Instagram.

Sky was visiting TODAY with her mom, Roker's daughter Courtney, in honor of the release of the father-daughter cookbook Al Roker's Recipes to Live By, on October 15.

Chalk it up as yet another adorable grandfather/granddaughter moment. Roker and Sky have many of them so far, and it's only a matter of time before Grandpa will regale his little princess with tales of how he was once an honest-to-God Peanuts character back in 2015!