What Time Does Hoda & Jenna's 2024 New Year's Eve Special Start Tonight? (DETAILS)

There's still time to make New Year's Eve plans with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager!

The duo's run as co-hosts of the fourth hour of TODAY is quickly winding down as Kotb's impending departure draws closer, but the two besties are throwing one last celebratory bash before 2024 ends. It's called A Toast to 2024! — and here's everything you need to know about the can't-miss special is below!

What time does Hoda and Jenna's NYE special start?

Kotb and Hager will ring in the new year together during NBC's A Toast to 2024! on December 31, 2024 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

The two will look back at the year's biggest moments throughout the two-hour special that's sure to be full of laughs, tears, and special guests. Think of it as the ultimate 2024 recap show — except with two hosts who are more than capable of putting the wild year in perspective.

A Toast to 2024! will be exactly what viewers need to get into a celebratory mindset and ring in the new year with optimism and grace — truth be told, we don't know what will happen during the special's two-hour runtime, but we can't wait to see what Kotb and Hager have in store for their fans!

What can fans expect from the NYE special?

According to Kotb, the duo "can't wait to kick off the new year's celebrations tonight on NBC" — and we know fans are just as excited as they are!

So, what can fans expect? Well, if this sneak peek at the evening's festivities is any indication, the guest list for A Toast to 2024! will be as star-studded as possible. Here's just a handful of celebrities who will stop by to hang out with Kotb and Hager throughout the evening:

Talk about a packed lineup. Kotb and Hager have their hosting duties cut out for them. The television special also marks one of the last major events the duo will host together, so fans should expect heartwarming displays of emotion throughout.

Jenna Bush Hager is on the hunt for a new co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY

Soon, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna will officially transition into TODAY with Jenna & Friends as Hager embarks on the search of a lifetime. Beginning January 13, Hager will start to "audition" various co-hosts in hopes of finding a permanent partner to fill Kotb's shoes. It will add a fascinating dynamic to TODAY's fourth hour.

As longtime viewers know all too well, co-hosting TODAY's fourth hour means more than just being a smiling face next to Hager. Kotb's replacement will also be asked to put on their acting shoes once or twice or a hundred times — and maybe even release an original song!