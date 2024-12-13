Elle Fanning Got Bamboozled into Thinking She Was Meeting Bob Dylan While Filming A Complete Unknown

This is Hoda's final time ringing in the new year with the TODAY family, so you won't want to miss it!

Everything to Know About Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush's NYE Special A Toast to 2024!

TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are set to bring their signature warmth and charm to NBC's A Toast to 2024!, making this New Year's Eve a little extra special.

The beloved TODAY co-hosts have a chemistry that's hard to match, and it's no surprise that they've connected over the holidays throughout their many years as friends. Whether they're sharing heartfelt stories or sparking laughter with their heartful banter, the duo knows how to keep audiences in good spirits, making them the perfect choice for A Toast to 2024!, a celebration of the year's most iconic moments. It was a big year, so the co-hosts are bound to have a lot to catch up about.

NBC has a long-standing tradition of delivering top-tier programming on New Year's Eve, and A Toast to 2024! will be no exception. Find details about how to cheer to the new year with the TODAY icons, below.

Hoda and Jenna's A Toast to 2024! is a two-hour holiday special that will air on December 31, 2024, from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

How to watch Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush's A Toast to 2024!

Featuring appearances from several stars while looking back on everything 2024 had to offer, A Toast to 2024! will air live on NBC. With the TODAY co-hosts' infectious spirit and NBC's impeccable holiday lineup, A Toast to 2024! will leave viewers ready to embrace 2025 with open arms.

NBC's New Year's Eve Schedule

Find a complete list of NBC's New Year's Eve programming, below.

A Toast to 2024!: 9-11 p.m.

"Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ring in the new year as they host a primetime, star-studded special featuring the year's buzziest and brightest moments."

Day Drinking With Seth Meyers: 11:30 p.m.-12:35 a.m.

"Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments. While we encourage you to drink responsibly, we will show you many instances where Seth did NOT because he was hanging with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo, and Dua Lipa."

E! News Presents NBC's Hot 10 of 2024: 12:35-1:35 a.m.

Hosted by E! News' Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight, this end-of-year special will highlight the biggest moments of the year. "From the Olympics to award show trendsetters and the buzziest celebrity couples in addition to blockbuster films, television, music, sports, entertainment and more along with what to expect in 2025," NBC's statement teases.

Viewers can expect appearances from Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen, and more stars who'll look back on their favorite viral moments.