Hoda & Jenna's Very Own Holiday Song "Carefree Christmas" Is Seriously Catchy (LISTEN)

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

It was a bucket list moment for the two ladies and TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts.

It's been more than a year since TODAY viewers were blown away by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager performing their exceptionally catchy Christmas song live on television — and it holds up in 2024 as one of the best ways to get into the perfect holiday mood.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Let's go back to December 6, 2023. That's when Kotb and Hager made jaws drop around the country with an unforgettable performance of their original song called "Carefree Christmas."

Backed by their vocal coach and the Manhattan School of Music choral ensemble, Kotb and Hager delivered the performance of a lifetime. They could barely hide their excitement as they bopped around and sang lyrics like, "It's gonna be a carefree Christmas / Stop and smell the pine / Boughs of holly make us jolly / We're all feelin' fine."

It was upbeat and joyful and definitely got the entire TODAY cast in the ideal Christmas mood!

Who knew both ladies were so talented?

RELATED: Young Hoda Kotb Is Unrecognizable with Huge Fluffy '80s Hair and a Southern Accent

Let's be honest: Nobody would complain if Kotb and Hager busted out one more performance for old-times sake as Christmas 2024 draws closer.

How did Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pull off a Christmas single?

"There are certain dreams that are almost too big to dream," Kotb said in an earlier clip. "Dropping a single at Christmas time seems like a huge dream and guess what? We are doing it!"

Of course, the duo didn't do it alone. Kotb and Hager enlisted the help of world-renowned vocal coach Cheryl Porter to help "Carefree Christmas" come alive!

After being impressed by the duo's singing chops, Porter offered "Carefree Christmas" and history was made. The subject matter behind the song was tailor-made for Kotb and Hager!

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb perform during Halloween on "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2023 in New York City Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

"Listen, you can be busy on this Christmas," Porter said at the time. "It can be stressful. But you can still be happy. And carefree."

It's moments like these that we'll miss most when Kotb leaves TODAY in early January 2025. The chemistry between the two women is second to none — and performing an original Christmas song live on TV sets the bar pretty high for Hager's future co-host of the fourth hour of TODAY, don't you think?

Who will replace Hoda Kotb on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna?

The pair have hosted TODAY With Hoda & Jenna since April 2019, but Kotb's departure from NBC will leave Jenna without a co-anchor — and some pretty big shoes to fill!

The search for Kotb's replacement begins on January 13, 2025. Starting on that date, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors. Hager will be "dating" prospective permanent partners until she finds one she loves — and it will all play out on-air!

"I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager confessed to Kotb on November 14. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing."

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the Jenna's Book Club founder promised "amazing guests and friends and family" that would make her job of finding a new co-host as easy and seamless — and entertaining — as possible.

We're sure Kotb herself will be tuning in to witness the entire process, too.