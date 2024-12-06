Young Hoda Kotb Is Unrecognizable with Huge Fluffy '80s Hair and a Southern Accent

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

The TODAY host couldn't hold in her laughter after seeing a throwback segment from her early days as a news anchor.

As Hoda Kotb wraps up her tenure on TODAY, the show is going above and beyond to give her — and viewers — the proper send-off she deserves.

During the December 5 episode of TODAY, producers found an old-school clip of a young Kotb interviewing Santa for her local NBC affiliate — and showed it to the star live on air. It was a wonderful moment as Kotb couldn't believe what she was watching and neither could her fans. There's just so much to unpack (Jenna Bush Hager stole those words right out of our mouths), so let's get to the video. It's a doozy.

"Just in time for the holidays, one of our affiliates shared this gem of @hodakotb interviewing Santa from their archives and we can't get enough! 🤣 #HodaandJenna,” TODAY captioned.

First of all, that hair. How gloriously '80s! Kotb is basically unrecognizable.

Speaking of glorious, the southern accents by both Kotb and Santa are amazing. We never thought we'd hear Santa complain about delivering Christmas presents in the Mississippi heat, but here we are.

After all these years working in New York City, Kotb has managed to hide the twang she picked up while growing up in Oklahoma. So hearing her southern lilt come out in this interview from years ago is wild.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Reacts to Hoda Kotb Leaving TODAY: "Bittersweet"

Kotb couldn't hold in her laughter as she watched the clip alongside Hager, and recalled how awkward it was getting Santa ready for his big on-camera moment way back when.

"I remember I mic'ed him on his beard because I didn't know what to do," Kotb revealed. "I was like, 'This seems good enough.'"

As Hager marveled at Kotb's outfit and general style in the clip, Kotb explained everything that went into her appearance that day — after all, she wanted to look her best for Santa.

"The shawl, the earrings, and I blew — you know when you blow out your hair, it takes a lot of work, your arm's tired," Kotb said through laughter.

It was a wonderful walk down memory lane for the two co-anchors, and it will only get more emotional for the two as Kotb gets closer to her departure date from TODAY.

TODAY With Jenna & Friends begins January 13, 2025

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during The Kelly Clarkson Show, Episode 7I003. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Beginning January 13, 2025, Hager will anchor TODAY With Jenna & Friends, featuring a rotating cast of co-anchors joining the star until Hager lands on a permanent replacement for her longtime friend.

Although Hager won't have Kotb by her side any longer, fans will have a new version of Hager to look forward to: a woman who is technically back in the dating scene!

Well, kinda. Let's let Hager explain.

"I haven't dated in 20 years," Hager explained to Kotb on November 14. "I met Hoda, I fell so madly in love with you so quickly. And we've had these years together which have been some of the best of my entire life. But here's the thing: it's time for me to get out there, guys. Y'all know the new trend, roster dating? That's what I'm gonna be doing."

Describing herself as a "serial monogamist," the Jenna's Book Club founder promised "amazing guests and friends and family that are part of this DNA of this show. And they are gonna be coming along for the ride."