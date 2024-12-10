Kelly Clarkson's Stunning "Sleigh Ride" Cover Transports You to Christmas Morning

Kelly Clarkson was put on this planet to sing, whether it's on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in the recording studio, or alongside the cast of TODAY!

On December 9, Clarkson took a break from Kellyoke for a moment to brighten up the TODAY set. She stopped by to give fans a special holiday treat in the form of a live rendition of the classic Christmas song "Sleigh Ride" courtesy of her and My Band Y'all. Like everything she does, Clarkson surpassed expectations with her gorgeous take on the holiday staple:

Watch Kelly Clarkson and My Band Y'all perform "Sleigh Ride" here.

Clarkson is all about spreading joy, and that's just what she did with "Sleigh Ride!"

Her updated version feels bouncier and more uplifting than ever before — and while she didn't have to stretch her vocals to the limit like she's had to in the past, her silky-smooth high notes during the "sleigh ride together with you" parts were pitch-perfect! The Christmas spirit was flowing through Clarkson as she bopped around the stage in a stunning red dress. It was stunning.

The performance left fans wanting more. Covering classic holiday songs is something that Clarkson and her band are so, so good at.

Moments before launching into the performance, Clarkson spoke about the difference between covering Christmas classics and crafting original songs. According to the star, there's not a lot of pressure involved in performing songs like "Sleigh Ride!"

"For me, you're not thinking too much — it's like you get to escape into the nostalgia of the music and its vintage sound," she explained. "You're not worried about 'being cool' or writing something that's going to be prolific. It's just fun and it's beautiful and it's lovely and it makes you feel good."

The 42-year-old definitely sent out some lovely holiday vibes. Viewers could feel it through the screen!

For fans clamoring for more Clarkson Christmas goodness, we advise you to check out Clarkson's When Christmas Comes Around… Again, a deluxe version of her fantastic 2021 holiday album! Clarkson is the gift that keeps on giving during the holidays, and this album is filled with some of the best Christmas music you'll ever hear.

Here's what to know about "Sleigh Ride"

Composed by the esteemed American composer Leroy Anderson in 1948, "Sleigh Ride" was first recorded by the orchestral group Fiedler and the Boston Pops. It's one of the most well-known Christmas songs in the United States and has been covered by many artists.

In 1963, the all-female band The Ronettes released their version of "Sleigh Ride" and enjoyed the most commercial success of any other artist who's covered the song. The Ronettes' version reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in — believe it or not — 2023!

In 2020, The Voice's Gwen Stefani released her take on the classic tune as a digital download. Artists like Elle Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, and The Carpenters have covered "Sleigh Ride" as well, but none have enjoyed the critical and commercial success that The Ronettes have had for over 60 years.