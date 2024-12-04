Susan Boyle's Cinematic "Little Drummer Boy" Cover Is a Christmas Triumph

If there's one thing Susan Boyle's going to do, it's nail a Christmas song cover.

December 25 is just around the corner, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit than listening to the angelic vocals of Susan Boyle?

The Got Talent legend recorded a lovely version of "Little Drummer Boy" in 2013 as the third track from her holiday album Home for Christmas. The album is a collection of some of the most well-known Christmas songs, and Boyle doesn't disappoint with her masterful cover of "Little Drummer Boy."

From the opening verse, Boyle's cinematic voice shines. On this cover, she's accompanied by electric bagpipes in addition to backup vocals from U.K.-based harmony group The Overtones, who effortlessly complement her.

Fans know by now that Boyle is deeply rooted in her faith, and the respect and joy she brings to her version of "Little Drummer Boy" is palpable. The star is always a pleasure to listen to, but her Christmas tracks always hit differently.

And if you think her studio version is fantastic, don't forget to watch a particularly epic live performance of this song from way back in 2013.

Which Coach of The Voice does Susan Boyle want to sing with?

Susan Boyle attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards at The Hydro on December 14, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Despite singing on the biggest stages in the world alongside some of the most talented vocalists in the industry for the past 15 years, Boyle still has a bucket-list performer she daydreams about working with someday.

In a 2020 interview with Ticketmaster Discover, the 63-year-old revealed her dream on-stage vocal partner — and he's a current Coach on The Voice.

"I would like to sing with Michael Bublé," she confessed. "I would like to sing with Alfie Boe too."

What to know about "Little Drummer Boy"

Originally titled "Carol of the Drum," the song was composed in 1941 by Katherine Kennicott Davis and first recorded a decade later by the Trapp Family Singers, the family singing group whose lives were the inspiration for the hit musical The Sound of Music.

The song tells the story of a young boy who sees the Star of Bethlehem and travels to visit a newborn Jesus. Not having a gift for the infant, he plays his drum, which pleases the baby and his mother, Mary.

It's become synonymous with the Christmas holiday, and countless artists have covered the song over the years, including Frank Sinatra, Justin Bieber, and Pentatonix (among many others).

Of course, fans of The Office will forever link "Little Drummer Boy" to Rainn Wilson's Dwight Shrute and his fascination with the iconic song.