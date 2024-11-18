Darci Lynne's Thunderous "I Dreamed a Dream" Cover Hit the Susan Boyle Stratosphere

The AGT Season 12 winner definitely would make Susan Boyle proud with this cover.

Darci Lynne and Susan Boyle share a unique bond, and it's more than just being America's Got Talent icons — they both can impeccably perform one of the biggest Broadway hits of all time.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

In a November 14 Instagram video, Lynne shared her latest social media performance: a stunning version of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables that brings us back to Boyle's unforgettably viral Britain's Got Talent Audition.

"More broadway content for you 🤩," Lynne captioned.

With this performance, Lynne showed why she decisively won Season 12 of AGT — at only 12 years old. Her range, tone, and ability to hit those soaring high notes found in "I Dreamed a Dream" prove why she's one of the best singers ever to grace the AGT stage. Boyle showed the same poise and emotion while singing it over 15 years ago, and now we're daydreaming about the two singers performing it together one day!

There's now one question on everyone's mind: Is Lynne destined for Broadway? Thanks to casual performances like this one, it's easy to imagine her blowing away audiences in New York City. If that's a route she chooses to pursue, we know fans will be fully supportive.

Susan Boyle attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Live Show Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on August 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Darci Lynne Farmer attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Reagan" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic

In a 2017 interview with The Oklahoman, Lynne stressed that her goal is to make people see her as more than just "the puppet girl" — and alluded to her Broadway aspirations.

"I don't really want to be known as just the puppet girl or just a singing ventriloquist. I want to be known as the performer, singer, ventriloquist, actress, Broadway star, all of it," Lynne revealed. "I want to do it all."

Lynne's evolution from the young, quick-witted ventriloquist that captured the hearts of America in Season 12 to a mature Artist has been a sight to behold.

What to know about "I Dreamed a Dream"

"I Dreamed a Dream" is from the 1980 musical Les Misérables, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It is sung by the character Fantine during the first act, who's mourning life's many disappointments, telling the story of how she came to be an impoverished single mother.

The song has been incredibly popular over the years and has been covered by artists like Josh Groban, Neil Diamond, and Japanese sensation Tomomi Kahara. Kahara's version achieved massive commercial success — although not in the United States. "I Dreamed a Dream" reached number six on the Japanese Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.