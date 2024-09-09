Susan Boyle Singing for the Pope at the Vatican Is a Deeply Emotional Watch

It was a definitely a "pinch-me" moment for the Got Talent icon.

In a singing career filled with many once-in-a-lifetime moments, Susan Boyle has never shone brighter than during one particular "pinch-me" performance.

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, the America's Got Talent alum found herself in a position most performers only dream of: singing for the Pope at the Vatican's annual Christmas concert. Boyle, along with Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler, were selected by the church to perform for Pope Francis, and all three singers made the most of their opportunity.

Boyle stole the show with a captivating performance of "When a Child is Born." What could be more fitting than Boyle singing one of the most well-known Christmas songs ever in one of the most hallowed places on Earth? The Christmas concert, held in the Paul VI Audience Hall, has been a Vatican tradition for over three decades and is still going strong today.

Boyle performed with poise, grace, and emotion, just like always.

Watch Susan Boyle sing for the Pope here.

As a devout woman of faith, singing for the Pope was a transcendent experience for Boyle. Speaking to Metro after the event, the Britain's Got Talent viral sensation explained what it all meant to her.

"To be at the Vatican meeting the Pope was such a humbling experience and to be asked to take part in his Christmas concert was a true honor," Boyle confessed. "I have to pinch myself at how lucky I am and 10 years on I'm still having the most fantastic time with these incredible opportunities. I don't and won't ever take this for granted."

Susan Boyle attends the "Pride of Scotland Awards 2024" at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on May 20, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Martin Grimes/Getty Images

Here's what to know about "When a Child is Born"

Recorded and released in 1976 by Johnny Mathis as part of his easy-listening album I Only Have Eyes for You, "When a Child is Born" has become synonymous with the holiday season. The song's melody is heavily inspired by the German song "Tränen Lügen Nicht," which translates loosely to "Tears do not lie," written by Michael Holm in 1970.

The Mathis version was a hit overseas, especially in the United Kingdom, where it topped the U.K. Singles Charts at the number-one spot during the 1976 Christmas season. While it didn't attain as much commercial success in the United States, it's still nevertheless one of the most beloved Christmas songs on either side of the Atlantic.