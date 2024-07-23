Susan Boyle's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Cover Is an Emotional Rollercoaster

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel is about as classic and timeless as it gets.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

While many artists have performed covers of the song since its original release in 1970, Susan Boyle's rendition could lead you on an emotional rollercoaster.

Listen to her pitch-perfect, soulful cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" here.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: the 63-year-old Britain's Got Talent legend isn't bound by genres or musical styles—she can take any song and make it her own. This emotional version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" was released as part of Boyle's sixth studio album, 2014's Hope.

(Yes, the same album that features instant-classic covers of other beloved songs like John Lennon's "Imagine" and Sarah McLachlan's "Angel." Boyle pulled out all the stops for Hope, and fans can't get enough of it!)

Boyle expertly and effortlessly kept the song's heart and message the same: it's a song, after all, about hope.

Susan Boyle performs during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The song is the perfect accompaniment to Boyle's motto of always looking forward, no matter what you go through in life. In her 2010 autobiography, The Woman I Was Born to Be: My Story, the viral AGT star dropped knowledge that was wise beyond her years:

"Sometimes things don't turn out the way you want them to, but that doesn't mean you should give up, because there's usually a positive to take from a failure," Boyle wrote. "It's only afterwards that you can look back and see all the steps you have made on your journey."

Here's what to know about "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

Released in 1970 as the second single off their fifth studio album of the same name, "Bridge Over Troubled Water" immediately became a hit. Equal parts gospel, soft rock, and pop (with a sprinkle of classic children's music), the song took home Grammy Awards in 1970 for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Contemporary Song, and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals, beating out iconic songs like The Beatles' "Let it Be" and James Taylor's "Fire and Rain."

RELATED: Susan Boyle's Profound John Lennon "Imagine" Cover Will Soothe Your Soul

The song's success was felt worldwide, with the track reaching #1 on the U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts everywhere from Canada to Indonesia.

"Bridge Over Troubled Water" is widely regarded as one of the best songs Simon & Garfunkel has ever made, and unbelievable covers by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Johnny Cash, Clay Aiken, and Boyle only support that sentiment!