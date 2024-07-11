Susan Boyle's "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" Cover Is a Divine Masterpiece

It feels like Christmas in July with all these amazing Susan Boyle covers.

Christmas songs and Susan Boyle go together like Santa and chimneys, and we've tracked down a cover of a holiday classic that will make fans want to break out their decorations about five months earlier than usual.

The America's Got Talent legend and massively successful recording artist always shines brightest when she lends her vocals to some of the most cherished songs of our holidays, and her cover of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" is nothing short of a divine masterpiece.

Fans agree: One of the top comments on the video of her cover simply reads, "Christmas as it should be. Thank you Susan."

There's a certain joyfulness in Boyle's voice when she sings Christmas songs; it was apparent in her performance of "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and it's even more recognizable with her rendition of "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." The 63-year-old is a devout Christian and credits her faith for, well, everything. Her spirituality and devotion can be felt in every song she sings, especially Christmas songs.

"Without God, you can do nothing, she explained in a 2014 interview. "The kind of gift he's given me, I have to use for the benefit of others."

As much as her faith drives her to be the best singer and artist she can be, it also helps her navigate the often choppy waters of life.

"At times of great stress — when my mother died — I turn to Mary for support," said Boyle. "I do have a special relationship with Mary, Mother of God, because she's our spiritual mother."

Listen to Boyle's "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" cover, below.

Here's what to know about "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

Like many modern hymns and holiday classics, "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" originated as an English Christmas carol in the early 1700s and was quickly transformed into the recognizable church hymn shortly after that. The lyrics depict a chorus of angels singing to God, and the relatively straightforward arrangement was adapted into a modern song over time.

It's a timeless Christmas song that has been endlessly translated across hundreds of languages, resulting in many covers being performed. Before Boyle came around and knocked "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" out of the park with her trademark vocal talent, the most famous non-denominational version of the song had to be Frank Sinatra's legendary cover — it's a song millions of Americans equate to the Christmas season.