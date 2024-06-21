Susan Boyle's Poignant Cover of This Gospel Hymn Is Truly Heaven on Earth

Susan Boyle never ceases to amaze her fans.

Time after time, the Britain's Got Talent sensation proves she can take any song — regardless of genre — and do it justice with her range, poise, and uncanny ability to hit every note in existence.

We've experienced Boyle tackle Scottish folk songs, holiday classics, and even a Celine Dion mega-hit — and the 63-year-old blows us away every time. Still, her absolutely stunning version of the gospel hymn, "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace," might be her most poignant work yet.

Listen in the video below!

It's nearly impossible not to get caught up in the immersive spirituality of both the song and Boyle's vocals. There's a hauntingly understated quality of emotion in Boyle's voice as she sings this classic hymn that asks simply to be loved. It's a testament to Boyle's range as a performer that she can effortlessly transform this gospel hymn into something that everyone can universally feel! In other words; Boyle's performance is heaven on Earth.

Susan Boyle appears on NBC News' "Today" show. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Everything to know about "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace"

Originally written by Sebastian Temple in 1967, the song's lyrics are based on a religious text known as the "Prayer of Saint Francis," a hymn widely attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi. The prayer rose to prominence in the Catholic community during World War I and World War II as a rallying cry for world peace and has been a staple in churches and masses ever since.

Boyle's cover appears on her second studio album, 2010's The Gift, which eventually climbed to the number-one spot on the Billboard charts by the end of the year.

"Make Me a Channel of Your Peace" lyrics

Make me a channel of your peace

Where there is hatred let me bring your love

Where there is injury, your pardon Lord

And where there is doubt true faith in You

Make me a channel of your peace

Where there is despair in life let me bring hope

Where there is darkness only light

And where there's sadness ever joy

Oh, Master, grant that I may never seek

So much to be consoled as to console

To be understood as to understand

To be loved as to love with all my soul

Make me a channel of your peace

It is in pardoning that we are pardoned

It is in giving to all men that we receive

And in dying that we are born to eternal life

Oh, Master, grant that I may never seek

So much to be consoled as to console

To be understood as to understand

To be loved as to love with all my soul

Make me a channel of your peace

Where there's despair in life let me bring hope

Where there is darkness only light

And where there's sadness ever joy

