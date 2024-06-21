Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Susan Boyle's Poignant Cover of This Gospel Hymn Is Truly Heaven on Earth
This vocal performance from Susan Boyle is one word: captivating.
Susan Boyle never ceases to amaze her fans.
Time after time, the Britain's Got Talent sensation proves she can take any song — regardless of genre — and do it justice with her range, poise, and uncanny ability to hit every note in existence.
We've experienced Boyle tackle Scottish folk songs, holiday classics, and even a Celine Dion mega-hit — and the 63-year-old blows us away every time. Still, her absolutely stunning version of the gospel hymn, "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace," might be her most poignant work yet.
Listen in the video below!
It's nearly impossible not to get caught up in the immersive spirituality of both the song and Boyle's vocals. There's a hauntingly understated quality of emotion in Boyle's voice as she sings this classic hymn that asks simply to be loved. It's a testament to Boyle's range as a performer that she can effortlessly transform this gospel hymn into something that everyone can universally feel! In other words; Boyle's performance is heaven on Earth.
Everything to know about "Make Me a Channel of Your Peace"
Originally written by Sebastian Temple in 1967, the song's lyrics are based on a religious text known as the "Prayer of Saint Francis," a hymn widely attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi. The prayer rose to prominence in the Catholic community during World War I and World War II as a rallying cry for world peace and has been a staple in churches and masses ever since.
Boyle's cover appears on her second studio album, 2010's The Gift, which eventually climbed to the number-one spot on the Billboard charts by the end of the year.
"Make Me a Channel of Your Peace" lyrics
Make me a channel of your peace
Where there is hatred let me bring your love
Where there is injury, your pardon Lord
And where there is doubt true faith in You
Make me a channel of your peace
Where there is despair in life let me bring hope
Where there is darkness only light
And where there's sadness ever joy
Oh, Master, grant that I may never seek
So much to be consoled as to console
To be understood as to understand
To be loved as to love with all my soul
Make me a channel of your peace
It is in pardoning that we are pardoned
It is in giving to all men that we receive
And in dying that we are born to eternal life
Oh, Master, grant that I may never seek
So much to be consoled as to console
To be understood as to understand
To be loved as to love with all my soul
Make me a channel of your peace
Where there's despair in life let me bring hope
Where there is darkness only light
And where there's sadness ever joy