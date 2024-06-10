Susan Boyle's "Auld Lang Syne" Cover Takes Breathtaking to a New Level

Susan Boyle has done it again.

Ever since she entered our lives on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, the 63-year-old singing phenom has habitually taken iconic songs and brought them to new heights with her voice alone. Today, we've tracked down a robust cover of "Auld Lang Syne" that can move anyone to tears.

There's something about Boyle's performance that makes us want to put our party hats on, pour some champagne, and celebrate — it's that good. Boyle's Scottish roots shine through in her vocals and elevate the song, giving the track an even more uplifting feel. We thought her cover of "Silent Night" would be our favorite Boyle performance, but her version of "Auld Lang Syne" takes the cake!

"Auld Lang Syne" has become synonymous with New Year's Eve celebrations

With roots in Scottish culture, the song has been adapted countless times over the generations. The song's text is from a 1788 poem written by Robert Burns, and the lyrics are reflective over times gone by — in fact, "auld lang syne" is loosely translated to "for the sake of old times."

In traditional Scottish culture, the song is used to bring a sense of finality to formal events, and the Western world has since adopted it as the unofficial song of annual New Year's Eve celebrations. In fact, most Americans will immediately recognize the song as the one that plays immediately after the ball drops in Times Square to ring in the new year!

Although it's become synonymous with New Year's Eve, Boyle's breathtaking cover gives the song a transcendent quality beyond simply marking the end of a calendar year. Ultimately, it's yet another song the America's Got Talent icon can add to her list of genuinely memorable covers.

"Auld Lang Syne" lyrics

