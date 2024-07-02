Susan Boyle's Touching Cover of Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" Will Make You Weep

Sometimes, all you need is a good cry — and Susan Boyle is here to help you cry happy tears.

The uber-talented alum of America's Got Talent is world-renowned for having the uncanny ability to take any song and make it her own. Boyle's 2014 cover of the Sarah McLachlan hit "Angel" is arguably her most touching vocal work yet — and yes, it will bring you to tears.

McLachlan's most well-known song has pulled at the heartstrings of millions of her fans for decades, and Boyle introduced the track to an entirely new audience. Her version is heartwarming, heart-wrenching, mournful, and joyful at the same time.

Between the emotional lyrics and Boyle's out-of-this-world singing talent, don't be ashamed if you are tearing up when listening.

Released in 1997 as the final single off the album Surfacing, "Angel" is McLachlan's greatest commercial hit. It reached number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 82 weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts, including an unbelievable run as the number-one overall song for 12 weeks. Somber yet undeniably powerful, the song's lyrics ("You're in the arms of an angel / May you find some comfort here") are unquestionably the most memorable aspect of the track. We're sure McLachlan was touched by the reverence Boyle granted "Angel" when she covered it.

Listen to Boyle's version, below:

Where you recognize "Angel" by Sarah McLachlan

Countless Americans know "Angel" from a rather famous TV commercial for the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) featuring McLachlan. The singer-songwriter memorably starred in a mid-2000s spot asking for help fighting animal cruelty.

