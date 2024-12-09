Susan Boyle's Ethereal "Do You Hear What I Hear?" Cover Is Heaven-Sent

The best way to get in the holiday spirit is by listening to any of Susan Boyle's Christmas songs — especially her particularly enthralling version of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" which has earned a permanent spot in our December playlist.

Released in 2010 as the third track off her first Christmas album, The Gift, "Do You Hear What I Hear?" is a testament to Boyle's majestic and moving singing style. Ever since she first graced the stage back in 2019, fans have equated her with the passion, power, and spirituality that uplifts any Christmas song — and this track is no different.

The atmospheric opening synth notes set the stage for her heaven-sent vocals, giving listeners a gorgeous hint of what's to come throughout the nearly four-minute runtime. Adding in the choir complements Boyle's soaring high notes and unwavering tone throughout the track — although Boyle is in complete control, it almost seems like she's completely relaxed as she belts out the famous holiday hymn.

In the eyes of many, the Scottish-born Got Talent sensation is the queen of Christmas music. She has two holiday albums under her belt and every song she tackles seems more beautiful than the last!

Boyle's stunning cover of "Do You Hear What I Hear?" helped propel The Gift to a well-deserved Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 54th Grammy Awards.

Simon Cowell reflects on Susan Boyle's famous Britain's Got Talent audition

In 2023, longtime AGT Judge Simon Cowell looked back at Boyle's instantly viral Britain's Got Talent audition. As it turned out, he wasn't having a great day leading up to Boyle's performance, but jer singing was all he needed to feel a lot better!

"I'll never forget this," Cowell confessed. "I was having a terrible, terrible day and I remember saying, 'I really, really hope she's not gonna sing,' because there were so many bad singers that day and I thought, 'I just can't take another one.'"

Much to the surprise of Cowell — and fans worldwide — Boyle turned the competition entirely on its head with her legendary rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" and "changed the rule book" in the process.

"Our expectations were quite low," Cowell recalled. "But she is the perfect example of 'never judge a book by its cover. She came on this show and everything changed because up until that point, you know, there was a perception that you had to look this way or be this age. And she just changed the rule book, full stop."