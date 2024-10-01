Susan Boyle's Soul-Stirring Cover of This Broadway Classic Will Make You Ugly Cry

Get your tissues ready: Susan Boyle is here to make all of us ugly cry in the best way.

One of Boyle's greatest strengths is taking classic songs from iconic musicals and putting her own spin on them — and making fans feel every single emotion possible in the process. The Got Talent legend famously did it with "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables, and we've tracked down another instant classic that she covered from the same musical: "Bring Him Home."

Listen to it, below, and be blown away by the grace and power behind Boyle's performance. (Although she never performed on the Les Misérables stage, Boyle could certainly step right in and be at home if the opportunity ever arose!)

When Boyle feels something, she ensures anybody listening feels it, too. That, combined with her perfect vocal range and tone, makes every song she sings a genuine emotional rollercoaster.

In a 2020 interview with Country Images, Boyle reflected on her success and still can't believe how quickly her world turned upside down after her 2009 Britain's Got Talent Audition.

"One day you're sitting in a room with your cat not doing anything; the next you're on stage and in a competition," she mused. "It was a complete turnaround."

Susan Boyle performs during Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Of course, with age comes wisdom, and the now-63-year-old star didn't let the bright lights of success distract her from living her dream.

"When you're young you're more fazed than when you get to a certain age – you become more relaxed. I'm living the dream! I've enjoyed every second of it," she said.

Longtime AGT Judge Simon Cowell has been integral to her commercial success ever since that magical, viral moment on Britain's Got Talent. Boyle revealed to Country Images that from the very beginning, Cowell has been a mentor and — above all else — warm to the singing sensation throughout her surprising career.

"Simon was very supportive and very kind. I can't say a bad word about him," she said.

Here's everything to know about "Bring Him Home"

Boyle's version of "Bring Him Home" was released in 2012 as part of her Standing Ovation: The Greatest Songs from the Stage album, highlighting the singer's favorite theatrical moments of her childhood.

The song itself centers around the character of Valjean begging God to bring Marius back to safety, even if it means Valjean must sacrifice his own life in the process. Interestingly enough, "Bring Him Home" was not featured in the original 1980 French stage adaptation, although it has appeared in every version of the iconic musical since.

Notable covers of "Bring Him Home" have been recorded by artists like Josh Groban and Barry Manilow, among others.