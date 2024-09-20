Susan Boyle Casually Belting "I Dreamed A Dream" A Cappella Is So Impressive

Sebastian & Sonia Defy All Odds With Stunning Aerial To "With Or Without You" | Finals | AGT 2024

Since her very first appearance on Britain's Got Talent, singer Susan Boyle has impressed everyone who sees her with her lovely vibrato and grounded, powerful performance style. And it turns out, she can do it at the drop of a hat.

In a new clip, Boyle can be seen and heard singing her signature Audition song, "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Miserables, entirely without a backing track or instruments — and apparently sitting down — which only makes her breath control more remarkable.

Is Susan Boyle still performing?

Boyle suffered a minor stroke in April 2022, but on June 5, 2023, returned to the stage with a remarkable appearance on the season finale of Britain’s Got Talent.

Judge Simon Cowell told her, “If anyone was gonna come back, you were gonna come back, because we wouldn’t be the same without you. You are amazing.” She wrote of the performance on Facebook, "This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke. For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again, and tonight my hard work and perseverance paid off."

Susan Boyle appears on NBC News' "Today" show. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Boyle has come a long way from her 2009 viral Britain's Got Talent audition. In a 2019 interview, she revealed that anxiety almost got the best of her. "When I look back on the day I auditioned for BGT, I had lots of nervousness," Boyle explained. "I didn't know what to expect, but I went on for a good time and a good giggle, and the good giggle has turned into something very nice, so there you go."

What to know about "I Dreamed a Dream"

"I Dreamed a Dream" is from the 1980 musical Les Miserables, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It is sung by the character Fantine during the first act. She's mourning life's many disappointments, telling the story of how she came to be an impoverished single mother.

The song has been incredibly popular over the years and has been covered by artists like Josh Groban, Neil Diamond, and Japanese sensation Tomomi Kahara. Kahara's version achieved massive commercial success, reaching number-six on the Japanese Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.

