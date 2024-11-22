Kelly Clarkson's Impossible High Note While Singing "All By Myself" Defies Logic

Paul Mescal & Joseph Quinn Tried — And Failed — To Be Chill After Epic 'Gladiator II' Fight Scene

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, music fans are realizing they should be thankful for Kelly Clarkson!

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Viewers who tuned in for the November 20 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show were given quite the early holiday treat: Clarkson performing an electric cover of Celine Dion's "All By Myself" for an instantly re-watchable edition of Kellyoke!

The former Voice Coach began the performance by laying her vocals over a simple piano, which was beautiful enough for us to get goosebumps. But when she hit the iconic high note of the song's soaring chorus as the lead guitar accompanied her, she officially lifted up "All By Myself" into magical territory.

She held that note so long, and she didn't stop there, showing off her unbelievable range until the very last, impossibly high note that defied logic.

Wow. Just… wow. That was a religious experience if there ever was one. This version of "All By Myself" may be the best cover Clarkson's ever performed.

Also, is it our imagination or were the production values of this performance above and beyond previous Kellyoke songs — it was so theatric!

Although fans of unique covers have surely seen Casper the chihuahua sing "All By Myself" on America's Got Talent, let's be honest with ourselves: Nothing quite comes close to the power and emotion Clarkson commits to the iconic song!

RELATED: Celine Dion Gives Once-in-a-Lifetime Performance at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson attends the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France; Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

(That being said, we wouldn't be opposed to seeing a Casper/Clarkson duet down the road for pure morbid curiosity's sake.)

Another episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, another unforgettable go-round of Kellyoke — and the 42-year-old has blown fans away every time.

Here's what to know about "All By Myself" by Celine Dion

Originally written in 1975 by Eric Carmen as the first single from his self-titled debut album, Dion recorded her version in 1996 for her fourth English-language studio album, Falling Into You. Fans widely regard Dion's version as the definitive "All By Myself," which shows in the song's commercial success.

The song quickly climbed up the charts, topping Billboard's U.S.-based Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks, and reached #4 on the Hot 100.

RELATED: Celine Dion Says Having Stiff Person Syndrome Is Like "Someone Is Strangling You"

In 2018, Entertainment Focus declared Dion's "All By Myself" as having "one of the best recorded vocals ever captured." The reviewer raved about Dion's singing, citing an emotional listening experience.

"Listening to Dion reach the highs she does on that song is magical and it sends goosebumps down your spine like nothing else can," they wrote.