Kelly Clarkson's Country Cover of "Please Please Please" Will Bring You to Tears

You've never heard "Please, Please, Please" like this before. For her popular Kellyoke series of covers, Kelly Clarkson and her The Kelly Clarkson Show band performed a country version of Sabrina Carpenter's hit song, and she gave it so much emotion.

The song is about begging a not-so-faithful lover to keep his indiscretions private. "If you wanna go and be stupid, don't do it in front of me," sings Carpenter, asking that her man "act" like a stand-up guy and not "embarrass" her. In Carpenter's version, she's a sassy scold, admonishing a man for being immature.

But former The Voice Coach Clarkson's rendition is so different. She not only added a bit of Country twang to the song, she also slowed it way down, bringing out the singer's pain. She can't keep him from cheating, but she's pleading that he at least spare her reputation, if not her heart. As one YouTube commenter wrote, "Sabrina's version is fun and cheeky, Kelly's version makes me wanna cry lol." Added another, "Really feels like this was born to be a country ballad 🥹."

What Kelly Clarkson said about Sabrina Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please"

Sabrina Carpenter appears in a Saturday Night Live promo on May 18th 2024; Kelly Clarkson hosts Season 6 of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC; Weiss Eubanks/NBC

"Ever since I heard the song, for some reason, I hear Dolly Parton singing it as well," Clarkson told her audience after performing. Give us the crossover duets album, please!

"I asked my band if we could make a Country version because we have the pop version already," she continued, explaining, "I love when a song is so good that you can go into different genres with it."

How Sabrina Carpenter explained her album

"Please, Please, Please" was Carpenter's first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, and other songs from her album, Short n' Sweet, have been taking over the airwaves as well.

"'Short n' Sweet' is sort of like 'Sabrina' in another language to me, and it really just feels like all of these stories and memories," the singer told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "Very much blunt, very forward, very fun, and just some of the best memories I've had over the last two years of writing it. So I'm so excited for everyone to hear it."

