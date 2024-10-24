See a Chihuahua Named Casper Actually Sing (or Howl) Celine Dion's "All By Myself"

America's Got Talent fans knows that you're never quite sure what to expect whenever a new Act hits the stage. And that goes for this Act that's one of the all-time most surprising and unexpected moments!

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent on NBC and Peacock.

Let's take you back in time to AGT Season 16. Judges and viewers alike were stunned when a tiny chihuahua sang the chorus to Celine Dion's "All By Myself" in triumphant — and hilarious — fashion:

Now that's a good dog!

The performance started innocently enough. After a few moments of Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell gushing over the cuteness of little Casper, the familiar opening notes of the Celine Dion hit began. His human, Pam, began singing the first verse. Of course, as soon as the singalong chorus of "All By Myself" began, Casper jumped into action!

The chihuahua's howls and "singing" shocked the Judges at first before causing them to all break out into laughter until the Act finished. We must admit, Casper's got some serious talent. He was a little pitchy at points, but he got the job done!

"That was amazing, wasn't it?" Howie Mandel said after the duo finished performing. "Oh my God."

Although Pam and Casper's performance wasn't enough to advance in the competition, it still created an instantly viral moment that will live on forever — and really, isn't that what AGT is all about?

Longtime AGT judge Heidi Klum talks about seeing "amazing things"

Pam & Casper from Season 16 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Heidi Klum, currently hard at work crafting her traditional Halloween costume, spoke to Parade earlier this year about how much she enjoys being part of the judging process on the iconic competition series.

"I pinch myself that I get to sit there, that I actually get paid for having the best time of my life with amazing people around me, which is also not always a guarantee that you actually click with people, love them, respect them and have fun with them really," the star explained. "So, it's like your best time in school if you want to compare it to something, you know? And then you get to see the most amazing things."

Amazing things happen with regularity on AGT — and yes, that includes a singing chihuahua with a penchant for Celine Dion songs!

"We get to see people do the most amazing things," Klum continued. "We always say it every year, the most amazing people from around the world come, but they really are. They really are and you don't get to see it anywhere but here, the mixed bag of talent in many different directions, and it's the best time. So yeah, I love it."