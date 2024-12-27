Savannah Guthrie's Spiritual Secret Santa Gift Made Hoda Kotb Tear Up (VIDEO)

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

It's safe to say that saying goodbye to TODAY will be harder than Hoda Kotb ever imagined.

On December 25, the stars of TODAY participated in their annual Secret Santa gift swap. And although every present was so sweet and special, we can't get enough of Savannah Guthrie's spiritual gift that brought Kotb to tears. Watch the entire segment below (Kotb's gift opening begins around the 2:30 mark).

As Guthrie looked on — and while Carson Daly and Craig Melvin hilariously talked about the New York Mets' latest signing — Kotb pulled out a few candles from her gift bag before getting stopped in her tracks. The star immediately teared up as she pulled out a beautiful inscribed keepsake with lyrics written on it that are obviously very near and dear to her heart.

"Oh, God," she said in shock. "This phrase, 'May you find…".

Kotb couldn't even get the words out without crying, so Melvin gave her a hand.

"May you find a light to guide you home," he read.

Kotb immediately knew who her Secret Santa was — it was her longtime co-anchor. Fighting back tears, she explained to her co-stars and viewers at home the significance of the words written on the keepsake.

"It's [lyrics to a] beautiful song that Savannah gave to me every time I was going through something new. And you got me candles, Oh my God, it's too much!"

"It's wishing candles!" said Guthrie.

"And you know what I love about this the most?" asked Kotb. "That's your handwriting."

Kotb and Guthrie embraced and exchanged "I love you's" as the song in question, "May You Find a Light" by Josh Garrels, played in-studio. How sweet! It was such a tender moment, and Kotb's final Secret Santa gift exchange with her colleagues is one of countless things we're sure the departing star will miss about her time on TODAY.

Thanks to moments like these, saying goodbye will be difficult for the 60-year-old — but it'll be even harder for TODAY viewers!

Ring in the new year with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb during The Kelly Clarkson Show, Episode 7I003. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

With just a few weeks remaining until Kotb departs from TODAY, she's staying busy — including ensuring that 2024 goes out with a bang! Fortunately, longtime TODAY fans know exactly what they'll be doing on New Year's Eve — watching their favorite duo do what they do best!

Don't miss Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager navigating through the year's final hours with their live special, A Toast to 2024!

Featuring appearances from several stars while looking back on everything 2024 had to offer, A Toast to 2024! Will air on NBC from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on December 31.

The television special also marks one of the last major events the duo will host together — so fans should expect more wholesome and heartwarming displays of emotion throughout the evening as Kotb prepares to sail off into the sunset.