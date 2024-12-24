This Rare Photo of Baby Hoda Kotb Opening Presents on Christmas Is So Joyous

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

Viewers who tuned in to TODAY on December 18 were treated to holiday cookie recipes and wonderful childhood stories courtesy of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly. It was a heartwarming conversation that was the literal definition of Christmas spirit — but in our eyes, nothing was cuter than when baby Kotb popped up on the screen in the form of rare childhood photos. Check out the can't-miss moment at the 3:41 mark in the video, below.

In the photo, looking no older than 2 or 3 years old, baby Kotb opens presents on Christmas morning with her mom. It's such a special picture that captures a moment of pure joy between mother and daughter. We're so glad Kotb shared it with viewers.

The trip down memory lane didn't stop there. In the same video, Kotb shared another photo of herself as a kid and her mom smiling together. See this in the below video, as well, right after the Christmas pic.

As the retro photos were shown to viewers, Kotb explained her family's hilarious Christmas tree decorating strategy, which involved much more than just a few ornaments and tinsel!

"Everything was thrown at it," Kotb quipped. "My parents thought, 'The more, the better.'"

Between these childhood photos and this iconic throwback video from her '80s anchor days (with big hair and everything), fans are definitely getting all the Hoda Kotb they can before she leaves TODAY in early 2025.

Who will replace Hoda Kotb on TODAY?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on September 26, 2024.

Beginning Monday, January 13, Melvin will officially take over for Kotb, assuming co-anchor duties alongside Savannah Guthrie for the first two hours of TODAY each morning. Melvin is more than qualified for the job. He currently co-hosts the third hour of TODAY alongside Roker, Sheinelle Jones, and Dylan Dreyer — a position he'll keep moving forward, in fact.

"I am beyond excited and grateful," Melvin said when news broke of his promotion. "I've had a lot of conversations yesterday with a lot of people who mean a lot to me, and I just wanted to obviously thank NBC and the folks here who have deemed me worthy. I've enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line of blessings."

As for TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, it will officially transition into TODAY with Jenna & Friends as Jenna Bush Hager embarks on the search of a lifetime. Beginning January 13, Hager will start to "audition" various co-hosts in hopes of finding a permanent partner to fill Kotb's shoes.

