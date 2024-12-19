Amy Sedaris on Mourning Her Rabbit Tina and Buying Catnip Toys from a Woman in Her Early 100s

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

The longtime NBC journalist will broadcast her final episode from Late Night's Studio 8G come January.

Hoda Kotb Tells Seth Meyers What She Will (and Won't) Miss After Leaving TODAY

Being one of the most beloved people on morning television has its perks, but there are some things Hoda Kotb won't miss after leaving TODAY next month, she revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

How to Watch Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC weeknights at 12:35/11:35c and next day on Peacock.

During her December 18 Late Night interview, Kotb shared the offscreen reactions her big news from co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager ahead of her breaking it on air, and cried laughing at Meyers' jokes about her departure.

"What the worst thing would be is if a lot of people are like, 'Oh, we can finally have breakfast!' You're like, 'F--k! Why did I DO this? I don't want to get breakfast," Meyers said, as Kotb gasped, "You're so funny!"

"We put together a list of things you will either miss or not miss. Because you have, not just a job in this building, you're one of the more unique jobs," Seth Meyers told Kotb.

RELATED: NBC Announces New Year's Eve 2024 Lineup, Including a Hoda & Jenna Primetime Special

First on Meyers' list was asking Kotb if she's going to miss her "alarm going off at 3 a.m."

"No, I will not miss that," she quickly answered, revealing that sometimes she "pushes it to 3:15, but usually it goes off at 3:00."

So Kotb will not be missing the early wake-up time — but she thinks of the NBC cafeteria fondly.

"I'll tell you something about the NBC commissary. I love the NBC commissary," she told Meyers. She shared that when her daughters, Haley and Hope, come to see her at work, "the only thing they ask for is to go up to the ninth floor for the commissary, because it's got a good spread," Kotb added, also shouting out the staff. Another 30 Rock perk she'll miss: The building's gym.

Hoda Kotb is hosting her final TODAY hour in Seth Meyers' studio

This will not be the last time Hoda Kotb's in the Late Night studio. On January 10, for Kotb's final TODAY, the fourth hour will have a live audience — and it will broadcast from Studio 8G in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a spectacular Hoda-bration!

But when it comes to hosting annual holiday celebrations like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, Kotb admitted that she is going to enjoy watching those from home.

Broadcaster Hoda Kotb during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 16 Episode 3 on December 18, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"I think I'll like watching at home. Because I think so many of those things are beautiful, obviously, but I did the last tree lighting that we just had. That one sort of weirdly hit me," she explained.

"Once we did the 'three, two, one...' and the tree lit up, I was thinking to myself, I looked around for a second, you know, sometimes moments pass and you're not in them. I was totally in it. I was like, this is it right now! It was one of those," she recalled.

Meyers asked her if she was going to miss getting her morning weather report from Al Roker.

"I'm still going to get that! I'm texting Al," Kotb assured him. "I'm going to be like, 'What's up for my trip? What's up for today?' And Al, he's the first one to respond."

One thing we know for sure is that we're going to miss seeing Kotb on our screens every morning.

RELATED: All About Who's Replacing Hoda Kotb on TODAY