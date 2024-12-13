NBC Announces New Year's Eve 2024 Lineup, Including a Hoda & Jenna Primetime Special

Family Who Lost Home Twice In 4 Years Gets Wayfair Home Makeover | Part 2 Reveal!

Celebrate your New Year's Eve with NBC's exciting schedule for the night.

Start the new year the way you spent 2024: Watching NBC.

If you're not going out to ring in 2025, we've got you covered with a fun line-up of sitcom programming early in the evening followed by three all-new specials. They Seth Meyers, Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and more.

NBC's New Year's Eve schedule Tuesday, December 31, 2024

8:00-8:30 p.m. - St. Denis Medical episode "Weird Stuff You Can't Explain"

When Ron hexes the day to prove superstitions aren’t real, things at the hospital start getting weird. Joyce and Matt discover an employee’s secret.

8:30-9:00 p.m. - Night Court episode "The Judge's Boyfriend"

Suspecting Dan might be her boyfriend’s father, Abby does some investigating. A blast from Dan’s past resurfaces as the court’s new prosecutor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Seth Meyers in "Day Drinking" during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 11, Episode 108 on June 3, 2024; Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during TODAY on Tuesday, December 3, 2024; The St. Denis Medical cast during St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 6. Photo: Lloyd Bishop; Nathan Congleton; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

9:00-11:00 p.m. - A Toast to 2024!

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ring in the new year as they host a primetime, star-studded special featuring the year's buzziest and brightest moments.

11:30 p.m.-12:35 a.m. - The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Special

Seth Meyers rings in the New Year by looking back on his many Day Drinking segments. While we encourage you to drink responsibly, we will show you many instances where Seth did NOT because he was hanging with Rihanna, Post Malone, Will Forte, Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Kevin Hart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lizzo and Dua Lipa.

12:35-1:35 a.m. - E! News Presents NBC's Hot 10 of 2024

The end-of-year special hosted by E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight will highlight the biggest and most unforgettable moments of the year from the Olympics to award show trendsetters and the buzziest celebrity couples in addition to blockbuster films, television, music, sports, entertainment and more along with what to expect in 2025. Special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen and more who will recount their favorite viral moments.

Seth Meyers and Rihanna in "Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking" during Late Night with Seth Meyers Season 6, Episode 116 on June 20, 2019. Photo: Jon Pack/NBC

So much to look forward to in 2025

Now that the holidays are coming to a close, it's almost time for the mid-season premieres, plus some brand-new shows we can't wait to check out. The new season of Deal or No Deal Island premieres on January 7, followed by a new season of The Voice kicking off on February 3.

February 23 will bring back-to-back-to-back premieres of three brand new shows: The Americas, followed by Suits LA, then Grosse Pointe Garden Society. Here's the full midseason premiere schedule.

Most exciting of all is the upcoming three-way One Chicago crossover on January 29. Find out everything about the exciting event here.