The 2024-2025 NBC Midseason Schedule Is Here: All the Shows Premiering

When the holidays are over, rest assured you'll have some A+ television to look forward to.

It's understandable to get a little sad after the holidays are over. You have to take your decorations down, the weather is often frigid, and with daylight savings time, things are pitch-black by 4 p.m. Throw in the fact you now have to start actually thinking about those New Year's resolutions and, yeah, January can be a bit of a bummer.

That's where good entertainment comes in. When the Christmas tree is finally down and you have to put on six layers just to get your mail, you need quality TV to warm you up and remind you that happy days are possible even in the dead of winter. In fact, you can find them at a little bar called Happy's Place.

Fans know that's the name of Reba McEntire's latest hit sitcom, which will be returning for new episodes in January 2025. And that's not the only exciting offering coming from the network next year. January 3, 2025 kicks off a slate of shows returning to NBC, plus new favorites sure to keep you just as cozy.

Below, read all the TV shows (returning and new) coming to NBC in early 2025:

NBC's midseason schedule: 2024-2025

FRIDAY, JAN. 3

8 p.m.ET/PT – Happy’s Place

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Lopez vs Lopez

9 p.m. ET/PT – Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 6

10 p.m. ET/PT – Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY, JAN. 7

8 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – The Irrational

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8

8 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Med

9 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. ET/PT – Chicago P.D.

TUESDAY, JAN. 14

8 p.m. ET/PT – St. Denis Medical

8:30 p.m. ET/PT – Night Court

9 p.m. ET/PT – Deal or No Deal Island (Time period premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

8 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order

9 p.m. ET/PT – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. ET/PT– Found

MONDAY, FEB. 3

8 p.m. ET/PT – The Voice (Season premiere)

10 p.m. ET/PT – THE HUNTING PARTY (New show): A high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia.

SUNDAY, FEB. 23

7 p.m. ET/PT – THE AMERICAS (New show!): Showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

9 p.m. ET/PT – SUITS LA (New show!): Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved. The series stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg.

10 p.m. ET/PT – GROSSE POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY (New show!): The series follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. The cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Ben Rappaport, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe.

SUNDAY, MARCH 2

8 p.m. ET/PT – THE AMERICAS (Time period premiere)