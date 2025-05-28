Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (May 28, 2025)

After months of blood-pumping suspense, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has come to an end.

Simply put, the Season 12 finale was a whirlwind watch. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) pulled some morally grey strings to ensure the downfall of a corrupt cop — effectively ending his relationship with ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues). Meanwhile, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) finally tied the knot after 12 years of Burzek suspense, and Chi-Hards couldn't have been happier to see the P.D. power couple's big day. Even if it was jam-packed with all the hallmark twists and turns, the Intelligence Unit grind had to offer. The Burzek wedding is definitely going down in One Chicago history, but fans should prepare for a pause on new episodes of P.D.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, May 28, 2025? No, Chicago P.D. is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago Fire Season 14. The Windy City heroes may be on a break, but Chi-Hards can still stream their favorite episodes on Peacock.

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. return? An official premiere date for Chicago P.D. Season 14 has yet to be announced, but all three One Chicago series are set to premiere in Fall 2025. Chicago P.D. will occupy its typical NBC time slot of Wednesdays at 10/9c.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? You can stream every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to catch up on P.D.'s Season 12 cases or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​