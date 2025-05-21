Goodwin's Major Life Update on Chicago Med: "She's Definitely Ready to..."

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been in no shortage of drama, and Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) has been at the center of it all. Throughout the chaos, she's weathered the storm alongside Gaffney's Oncology Chief Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), so Chi-Hards were shocked that their relationship came to an end in Season 10's finale.

The episode (titled "...Don't You Cry") began with Goodwin visiting the stalker who nearly ended her life earlier this season in prison. After telling her assailant she'd never forgive her, Goodwin found herself introspective as she navigated the ongoing tension between her and Dennis. The couple's issues began with an unexpected betrayal from Washington in Med's April 23 episode ("The Stories We Tell Ourselves"). After Washington's daughter, Alex, surprised her dad with a visit home and met Goodwin for the first time, both women were blindsided. Goodwin hadn't anticipated the visit, and Washington had failed to tell his daughter he was seeing someone, despite Goodwin and Washington living together and dating for over a year.

The omission left Goodwin questioning the depth of her connection with Dennis, and all the couple's lingering issues surfaced in Season 10's heart-wrenching finale. Learn everything that happened — and get the Med showrunner's thoughts on the separation — below:

A work conflict quickly turned personal between Goodwin and Dennis on Chicago Med

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 5, "I Make a Promise, I Will Never Leave You". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

After Goodwin learned Gaffney was losing funding due to the exodus of a high-rolling doctor, she was troubled to learn Dennis' job as Chief of Oncology was on the budgetary chopping block. Goodwin couldn't play favorites but did what she could to keep Dennis at Gaffney. After pulling some strings, Goodwin presented Dennis with his best chance of staying at Gaffney: He could remain there if he abandoned his title as Oncology Chief.

Dennis was thrown between a rock and a hard place and had no interest in losing his title. He told Goodwin he'd resign by the end of the day, saddening his girlfriend. At the end of the shift, Dennis made good on his word and delivered his resignation letter to her office.

"I was hoping you'd change your mind," Goodwin admitted.

"I gave it a lot of thought, but in the end, nothing changed for me," Dennis explained. "But I do want to apologize for the way I spoke to you earlier. I got personal; I wasn't playing fair."

Goodwin told him she understood his anger due to Dennis being collateral damage amid administrative pushback, but admitted she held some resentments she needed to be honest about.

Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks) appears in Season 9 Episode 3 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"This is about Alex," Dennis guessed.

"Well, that's why I moved out," Goodwin said. "You know, we had been together over a year, and your daughter didn't know I existed."

Dennis tried to argue, but Goodwin said that the excuses didn't hold water for her. Goodwin had let Dennis into her life because she believed in their relationship, but Dennis didn't return the same respect.

"That hurt me deeply," Goodwin said tearfully.

"I made a mistake, which I apologized for," Dennis said. "You're choosing to hold onto this."

"But what would it say about me if I did let it stand?" Goodwin asked. "What would that say about our relationship? No, I think it's time we went our separate ways."

"Sharon, can I be honest with you?" Dennis asked.

"Please."

"You went through a traumatic experience a few months ago. We almost lost you," Dennis said. "And I don't think you ever fully dealt with that."

Dennis had completely missed the point. "It's not about emotions, Dennis," Goodwin leveled with him. "It's about respect. And I accept your letter of resignation."

Chicago Med's showrunner says Sharon Goodwin is "ready to move on"

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Eleanor Hess (CCH Pounder) appear on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 12 "In The Wake". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"I think Goodwin is definitely ready to move on," MacDonald explained. "While it's true she has spent most of the season emotionally burying her brutal stabbing, visiting [her stalker] in the opening scene opens her eyes and forces her to confront that trauma. She realizes she's living a future she almost lost and that she needs to be honest about who she is and what she wants."

"She ultimately decides that Dennis's betrayal in Episode 19 is something she can't abide and makes a change," MacDonald continued. "While what Dennis says to her is technically true — that Goodwin hasn't dealt with the trauma — if you watch Epatha's face, you'll see that's the moment when Dennis completely loses her for good. He's using her trauma to justify his own bad behavior, and she resents that manipulation."

"Dennis isn't a bad guy, but he's not who she thought he was. And the stress that the budget cuts puts on their relationship forces this reckoning," MacDonald also added. "But I will also say that had Goodwin not visited [her stalker], Goodwin may have continued to live in denial for a longer period of time. Now, she's liberated and hopeful for the future."

