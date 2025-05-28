Here's how to watch Chicago Fire during One Chicago's summer hiatus.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (May 28, 2025)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has come to an end, and Chi-Hards are already missing the Firehouse 51 fan favorites. From white-knuckled rescue missions to gripping drama among the first responders, Chicago Fire Season 13 brought the heat at every turn. But after the blood-pumping Season 13 finale, weekly watchers will need to press pause on new episodes for a while.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

David Eigenberg — A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann — echoed Kinney's sentiment in a November 2024 interview with NBC Insider. "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Eigenberg said with a chuckle. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

Read on to learn when and where to watch Chicago Fire.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, May 28, 2025? No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicagos series are on summer hiatus after last week's gripping season finales. The Windy City heroes are cooking up some juicy drama for P.D. Season 13, Med Season 11, and Fire Season 14.

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? Season 14 of Chicago Fire will premiere in Fall 2025, occupying its usual time slot of Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

