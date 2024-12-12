Suits LA’s Stephen Amell Reveals His WWE Mount Rushmore and Teases Future WWE Appearances

As far as celebrity WWE Superstars are concerned, there’s arguably nobody more talented in the ring — or on a set — than Suits LA’s Stephen Amell!

The star recently spent time on December 9 with one of the most legendary WWE Superstars ever, The Undertaker, while recording an episode of the Hall of Famer’s podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. It’s a must-listen for any wrestling fan — or Amell fan, for that matter — as Amell’s love for WWE spilled out of him with every word. There was a mutual appreciation between Amell and The Undertaker concerning their respective careers, although The Undertaker didn’t comment on just how good Amell looks all suited up in the latest teaser trailer for Suits LA!

However, the most intriguing part of the conversation was when Amell was asked a question that seemingly blindsided him at first: Who is on his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore?

In other words, who does Amell believe are the four most influential and “greatest” Superstars ever?

After a few moments to gather his thoughts — even wondering out loud if he could leave the WWE legend sitting next to him off his list — Amell came up with the four WWE Superstars who he thinks stand the test of time.

“Hulk [Hogan] has to be there, for me,” Amell answered before rounding out the rest of his list. “Stone Cold [Steve Austin], Undertaker, and… I think The Rock.”

As it turns out, Amell is quite a fan of The Rock and confessed that The Rock’s versatility inside the ring made him the ultimate performer.

“I think The Rock, the overall persona and the spectrum of the type of match — comedy, storytelling, hardcore, he could always just kinda roll with it.”

Amell came up with an impressive list. It’s hard to think of four more influential wrestlers than Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and The Rock — wow, he really knows his stuff!

Stephen Amell reveals his plans for future WWE Premium Live Events

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

It seems like Amell will be taking some time out of his busy Suits LA schedule to make his presence known at a few key WWE events in 2025! The 43-year-old let it slip that he’s circled a few dates on his calendar with WWE in mind.

“I’m going to the Royal Rumble this year. They just announced Elimination Chamber at Rogers Center — Skydome — and this will be only the third event they’ve held there,” he revealed. “I’ve been to the other two, so I’m definitely going to this one. After that, I’m making my way back to WrestleMania this year. I begrudgingly, but appropriately, missed it last year, so I’m excited to return.”

It’s time to fire up the rumor mill — so what exactly does Amell mean when he says he’s “going” to these events?

Will he attend as a fan, sitting in the stands, cheering on larger-than-life WWE Superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Or will he be attending as an active competitor, taking on the best the WWE locker room has to offer? After all, he’s done it before — who’s to say the star doesn’t still have what it takes?

Whether or not Amell steps into the ring again remains to be seen. At the moment, absolutely nothing is confirmed other than his attendance. Fortunately, fans can still focus on his main priority moving forward: Suits LA! We’re still pinching ourselves that the spinoff is actually happening, and we can’t wait to see what happens when someone as talented as Amell is finally dropped into the Suits universe.

